Turkish film to compete at Palm Springs festival

A Turkish film focusing on the real-life relationship between a Turkish soldier and a Korean orphan during the Korean War will compete at a film festival in the U.S.

Director Can Ulkay's film "Ayla" will be competing at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, which will be held from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15.

The movie has been seen by almost 5 million people over the eight weeks it was in Turkish theaters, a statement from producers said.

The film will be screened three times at the festival and two additional times to students for training purposes.

A total of 180 films from 77 countries will be shown at the festival.

The film is based on the real-life story of a Turkish soldier, Sgt. Süleyman Dilbirliği, who took five-year-old Eunja Kim under his wing during the Korean War, over 60 years ago.

Turkish forces served under U.N. command during the Korean War between 1950 and 1953, and 774 Turkish soldiers died in the conflict.

According to the statement, 45 films that had applied to be nominees at the 90th Academy Awards will be screened at the festival. "Ayla" was not shortlisted.