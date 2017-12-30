Eight films debut this week

The Greatest Showman





Directed by Michael Gracey, "The Greatest Showman" debuts this week. Starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron, the film was inspired by Phineas Taylor Barnum, known for his circuses around the world and tells the story of a visionary who rises from nothing to create a show that becomes a worldwide sensation.

The music of the film, written by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon, belongs to Academy-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" tells the adventure of four friends who are drawn into a game's jungle setting that transforms them into adult avatars. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film also features Rhys Darby Bobby Cannavale, Nick Jonas and Alex Wolff in supporting roles.

120 Battements Par Minute (120 Beats Per Minute)

Written and directed by Robin Campillo, "120 Battements Par Minute" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Featuring Nahuel Perez Biscayart, Arnaud Valois, Adele Haenel, Antoine Reinartz, Felix Maritaud and Aloise Sauvage, the French film tells the story of the advocacy group ACT UP Paris trying to raise AIDS awareness in the early '90s.

Loving Vincent

Directed by Hugh Welchman and Dorota Kobiela, "Loving Vincent" tells the life story of renowned artist Vincent van Gogh, inspired by the artist's paintings.

Focusing on the unfortunate life and mysterious death of Van Gogh, the biographic film gives perspective on 65,000 works by 125 painters who have visited the studios in Poland and Greece.

Asya

Written and directed by Murat Aslan, "Asya" stars Marie-Ange Gontara and Philippe Ohrel. The film tells the story of 70-year-old Pier who decides to end his life through euthanasia because of a brain tumor and later meets a caretaker named Asya.

Slumber

"Slumber" tells the story of a young girl who finds herself fighting a dark spirit. Directed by Jonathan Hopkins, the horror-thriller film features Maggie Q, Sylvester McCoy, Will Kemp and Honor Kneafsey in leading roles.

Anons (Announcement)

Directed by Mahmut Fazıl Coşkun, "Anons" stars Ali Seçkiner Alıcı, Tarhan Karagöz, Murat Kılıç, Şencan Güleryüz, Serkan Ercan, Erdem Şenocak and Sanem Öge. Written by Ercan Kesal and director Mahmut Fazıl Coşkun, the film tells the extraordinary journey of four old soldiers through a night.

Parayı Bulduk (We Are in the Money)

Written and directed by İhsan Taş, "Parayı Bulduk" tells the story of a man who starts to work on a film set without knowing it is a hidden gambling house. Produced by Taş Film, this comedy of the week stars Ersin Korkut, Alay Cihan, Afrikalı Ali, Metin Yıldırım, Gülsüm Alkan, Metin Keçeci, Tahsin Taşkın, Dilek Uluer and Yavuz Karakaş.