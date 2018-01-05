Veteran Turkish actor Münir Özkul dies at age 93

Veteran Turkish actor Münir Özkul, one of the iconic names of Turkey's Yeşilçam cinema scene, died Friday at the age of 93 at his Istanbul home.

Born on Aug. 15, 1925 in Bakırköy, Istanbul, Özkul started his acting career in the late 1940s. Throughout the 1950's and 1960's, his main focus was theater, whereas he also played minor roles in movies that brought him overall recognition by Turkish audiences.

Özkul rose to fame in the 1970's with major roles in Yeşilçam comedy and family drama movies, which also featured some of his most famous peers at the time. Along with actress Adile Naşit, another iconic figure of Turkish cinema, they formed an unforgettable duo in family dramas, whereas his most famous role in that period was "Mahmut Hoca" in "Hababam Sınıfı" (The Chaos Class) series, in which he portrayed a strict but compassionate vice principal admired and respected by his students.

Özkul continued acting, although less frequently, until the early 2000's. Since 2003, he has been away from the public scene due to dementia and old age.

In 1998, Özkül was awarded with the honorary title of "State Artist of Turkey."

He married four times and had three children.

