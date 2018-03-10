9 movies out this week

"The Breadwinner"

Nominated for the Oscars in the Best Animation Category, Nora Twomey's "The Breadwinner" is about a girl, Paravana, who is searching for her father who was unfairly jailed during the times of oppression and war in Afghanistan.

"Gringo"

With Nash Edgerton in the director's seat and staring David Oyelowo, "Gringo" is a black comedy about the dangerous adventurer Harold Soyinka, a businessman living in the middle of the American Dream, that crosses the border to Mexico. In the U.S. production drama and comedy, successful figures such as Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, Thandie Newton, Melonie Diaz and Diego Catano accompany Oyelowo.

"Faces Places"

Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, the documentary "Faces Places" by director Agnes Varda focuses on a rural journey in France with the photography artist JR.

"The Strangers: Pray at Night"

Directed by Johannes Roberts, this week's horror movie "The Strangers: Pray at Night" stars Christina Hendricks, Bailee Madison, Martin Henderson, Lewis Pullman and Emma Bellomy. Sequel to the 2008 movie "The Strangers," the movie tells the story of a family who are being monitored by three masked strangers.

"Phantom Thread"

With Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps, Lesley Manville and Camilla Rutherford, "Phantom Thread," directed by Paul Thomas Anderson," who worked with Daniel Day-Lewis in "There Will Be Blood," is bringing the life of a famous tailor in 1950's London to the screen.

"Gnome Alone"

The second animation of this week, Peter Lepeniotis' "Gnome Alone" is about Chloe, who discovers that there are gnomes living in her new house and her curious neighbor Liam.

"Direniş Karatay-Son Selçuklu Kahramanı"

The long awaited movie ""Direniş Karatay-Son Selçuklu Kahramanı" ("Resistance Karatay - Last Seljuk Hero") is out today. Written by Selman Kayabaşı and Uğur Uzunok and starring Mehmet Aslantuğ, Fikret Kuşkan, Alperen Duymaz, Burcu Özberk, Ece Yaşar, Kutay Köktürk, Nefise Karatay, Bahadır Yenişehirlioğlu, Nik Xhelilaj, Cahit Kayaoğlu and Ali Buhara Mete, the movie was shot in Konya province and focused on the defiance against the Mongolians under the leadership of Emir Celaleddin Karatay.

"Mahalle"

Welcoming Buğra Gülsoy and Serhat Teoman in directors' seats and also starring in the movie for the first time, "Mahalle" (Neighborhood) evolved around a mysterious stranger moving to the neighborhood of three friends, whose lives are about to change for good.

"Locman"

Written and directed by Şükrü Alaçam, starring Alican Yücesoy, Yeliz Kuvancı, Nisa Sofia Aksongur and İlker Kaboğlu, "Locman" (Lodgement) describes the adaptation process of a family who has to move with the transfer of their father to a new post in another city.