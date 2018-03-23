Applications for Cinema of the Future continue

Applications for the "Cinema of the Future" competition, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Directorate General of Cinema, Beyoğlu Municipality and the Turkish Cinema and Audiovisual Cultural Foundation (TÜRSAK), will be accepted until March 30.

According to the announcement, the competition enables film students studying in Turkey to create short film projects and produce high-quality films.

A total of 20 short films will be screened this year as part of the competition, which marks its 15th anniversary this year.

The jury to be led by Abdullah Oğuz will include Vildan Atasever, Caner Özyurtlu, Zafer Külünk, Ceylan Özgün Özçelik, Serdar Kökçeoğlu and Selçuk Yavuzkanat.

With a deadline of June 8, the winners will be announced on June 19.

TL 60,000 ($15,300) will be presented to the top 20 projects in total. The top three projects will also receive post-production support.