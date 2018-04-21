Nine films debut this week

A Wrinkle in Time

Directed by Ava DuVernay, "A Wrinkle in Time" is the story of a girl searching for her scientist father after he disappears.

The cosmic adventure film starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Andre Holland, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Pena and Storm Reid was written by Jennifer Lee.

Winchester Mystery House

Directed by Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig, "Winchester Mystery House" stars Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson and Laura Brent.

This biography-horror focuses on the extraordinary story of Sarah Winchester, the heiress of one of the most important firearm producers in the 19th century.

Permission

"Permission," starring Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens, is about a woman on the brink of a marriage proposal but advised by a friend to date others before devoting her life to one man.

This romantic-comedy directed by Brian Crano also stars Jason Sudeikis, Gina Gershon and François Arnaud.

Isle of Dogs

Wes Anderson's animation "Isle of Dogs" follows a boy's odyssey in search of his lost dog.

Bütün Saadetler Mümkündür

Written and directed by Selman Kılıçaslan, "Bütün Saadetler Mümkündür" (All Felicities are Possible) stars Kemal Uçar, Arif Erkin Güzelbeyoğlu, Nilay Erdönmez, Ruhi Sarı and Ataberk Ural.

The drama revolves around a young man studying engineering and how his life changes after meeting a soloist woman who takes care of an old man.

Son Oyun

Directed by Sinan Tabanlı and İlhan Akgül, "Son Oyun" (Last Game) focuses on the story of a man who has a dark past in the European underworld and tries to atone for his crimes in an authentic way.

The film's soundtrack, which stars Recep Yazıcıoğlu, İlhan Akgül, Ali Sürmeli, Deniz Oral and Mehmet Işık, was prepared by Yıldıray Gürgen.

Cİcİ Babam

Directed by Meltem Bozoflu, "Cici Babam" (My Stepfather) tells the story of three adult siblings who try to prevent their new stepfather from integrating into their family.

The film stars Onur Buldu, Mahir İpek, Derya Karadaş, Onur Atilla, Meltem Yılmazkaya, Yasemin Çonka, Burak Topaloğlu, Alper Kul, İrem Sak, Uğur Bilgin and Arif Erkin Güzelbeyoğlu.

Sandık

Directed by Mücahit Pehlivan, "Sandık" (Chest) stars Celal Bıyıklı, Adnan Tunalı, Çağlar Ozan Aksu, Sinem Yılmaz and Mutlu Dereli and revolves around events after a mysterious helicopter leaves a set of chests in a quiet mountain village.

Masha and the Bear 2

The other animation of the week, "Masha and the Bear 2," follows the adventures of a little girl named Masha and her bear friend who is retired from a circus.