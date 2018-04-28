Seven films debut this week

Avengers: Infinity War

Directed by the "Captain America" duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, "Avengers: Infinity War" is an exciting action-adventure.

Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, Karen Gillan, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner and Sebastian Stan, the film delves into the Marvel universe once again.

The Avengers and their allies try to stop Thanos from conducting a destructive attack that could destroy the universe.

Crooked House

Adapted from Agatha Christie's famous namesake novel, "Crooked House" focuses on a mysterious murder in England in the 1950s.

Directed by Gilles Paquet-Brenner, the film stars Christina Hendricks, Gillian Anderson, Honor Kneafsey, Glenn Close, Max Irons, Terence Stamp and Stefanie Martini.

Dans la Brume

Starring Romain Duris and Olga Kurylenko, "Dans la Brume" (Just a Breath Away) follows the story of a family who tries to survive after chaos ensues when a mysterious fog rolls in.

Written by Mathieu Delozier, Guillaume Lemans and Jimmy Bemon, the film was directed by Daniel Roby.

The Lodgers

Directed by Brian O'Malley, "The Lodgers" stars Charlotte Vega, David Bradley, Moe Dunford, Eugene Simon, Bill Milner, Deirdre O'Kane and Roisin Murphy.

This film takes us on a journey with Anglo-Irish twins Rachel and Edward who share their house with a mysterious entity.

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Directed by Paul McGuigan, "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool" stars Jamie Bell, Annette Bening, Julie Walters, Stephen Graham, Vanessa Redgrave and Isabella Laughland.

This film offers superb performances by four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening and British Academy of Film and Television Arts award winner Jamie Bell and focuses on the real love story between legendary Hollywood star Gloria Grahame and actor Peter Turner.

Taksİm Hold'em

Directed by Michael Önder, "Taksim Hold'em" focuses on a group of friends whose poker game is left unfinished after two people take refuge in their house because of a police raid.

The film stars Kenan Ece, Damla Sönmez, Berk Hakman, Emre Yetim, Ege Kökenli, Nezih Cihan Aksoy and Tansu Taşanlar.

Tayo, the Little Bus

Directed by Ryu Jung- Woo, "Tayo, the Little Bus" is this week's new animation. The film follows the adventures of a group of friends who find themselves in a world of toy cars.