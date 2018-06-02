Seven films to debut this week

Ahlat Ağacı

"Ahlat Ağacı" (The Wild Pear Tree) by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, who is a Palme d'Or winner, will meet film lovers this week.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and features Aydın Doğu Demirkol, Murat Cemcir, Bennu Yıldırımlar, Hazar Ergüçlü, Serkan Keskin, Tamer Levent, Akın Aksu, Ahmet Rıfat Şungar, Kubilay Tunçer and Öner Erkan.

It tells the story of a young man who returns to his homeland in order to find the necessary money to publish the book that he wrote after university. Viewers will see the young man come face to face with his family and past.

Deniz ve Güneş

Directed by Barış Denge, "Deniz ve Güneş" (Sea and Sun) tells the story of a man who is about to marry at his father's insistence and a young woman he met during a diving event. The romantic film features Şafak Pekdemir, Burak Serdar Şanal, Melissa Giz Cengiz, Eylül Öztürk, Tolga Bozkurt, Yener Gürsoy, Selahattin Taşdöğen and Levent Özdilek.

Cin-i Ayet

The Turkish horror film of the week, "Cin-i Ayet" (Ayah of Jinn), is directed by Uğur Akünlü. Featuring Kemal Uçar, Fulden Akyürek, Arda Esen, Toygun Ateş, Cahit Kaşıkçılar, Gamze Gözalan and Enes Kaya, the film focuses on the revenge story of a man whose family is slaughtered in his childhood.

Adrift

Directed by Baltasar Kormakur, "Adrift" stars Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin in the leading roles.

The story of the film, which is adapted from a real story by writers Aaron Kandell and Jordan Kandell, tells of two young people who fall in love with each other in a short time and sail to the ocean for an adventure.

The Hurricane Heist

Directed by Rob Cohen, "The Hurricane Heist" tells the heist of a criminal team taking advantage of a hurricane.

Written by Scott Windhauser and Jeff Dixon, the film features Toby Kebbell, Maggie Grace, Ryan Kwanten, Ralph Ineson and Melissa Bolona.

Book Club

Starring Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda in the leading roles, "Book Club" revolves around the changed lives of four close friends after starting a book club.

Directed by Bill Holderman, the film also features Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Andy Garcia, Craig T. Nelson and Richard Dreyfuss.

Gnomeo & Juliet: Sherlock Gnomes

Directed by John Stevenson, "Gnomeo & Juliet: Sherlock Gnomes" is the animation film of the week. The movie is an adventure featuring cute garden dwarves.