Gruesome 'Hereditary' at IKSV Galas

IKSV Galas, started by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) in 2016, will bring the film "Hereditary," also known as "The Exorcist" of the new generation, to cinephiles. Sponsored by DHL this season, IKSV Galas will screen the film tonight at 09:30 p.m. at Cinemaximum City in Nişantaşı.

"Hereditary," which won recognition at the Sundance Film Festival where it premiered, focuses on the gruesome story of the Graham family. After the matriarch – the grandmother –passes away the family discovers ominous, scary details about their ancestry and experiences supernatural events.

The Hollywood Reporter considers this latest film by the producers of "Split" and "The Witch" as the most impressive horror film since "The Conjuring," while according to USA Today, it is the best horror film in recent times.

The first feature film by director Ari Aster, "Hereditary" stars Oscar-winner Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne, who won the Golden Globe, and rising star Alex Wolff.

The film debuts simultaneously in Turkey and the U.S. on June 8.