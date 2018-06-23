Eight films debut this week

Once Upon a Time in Venice

Directed by Mark Cullen, "Once Upon a Time in Venice" features Bruce Willis, John Goodman, Jason Momoa, Emily Robinson, Jessica Gomes, Kaleti Williams and Thomas Middleditch.

The adventure-action-comedy written by Mark Cullen and Robb Cullen tells the adventure of a detective who seeks out a gang who stole his dog.

Wildling

Featuring Liv Tyler, Brad Dourif, Bel Powley, James Le Gros, Mike Faist and Collin Kelly-Sordelet, "Wildling" was directed by Fritz Böhm. This Horror-thriller focuses on a woman who sets off on a journey of self-discovery to experience a life apart from the one of her childhood.

Antisocial 2

Directed by Cody Calahan, "Antisocial 2" tells the story of a man searching for his kidnapped child in an alternate world plagued by a virus. The film, written by the director together with Chad Archibald and Jeff Maher, features Michelle Mylett, Stephen Bogaert, Josette Halpert and Samuel Faraci.

İyİ kİ Doğdun Abla

Written and directed by Onur Öğden, "İyi ki Doğdun Abla" (Happy Birthday, Sister) presents the story of three siblings who live in a village. The drama features Esin Civangil, Metin Keçeci, Ayhan Işık, Dilara Büyükbayraktar, Eniz Boztepe, Ata Ekşioğlu and İzel Çeliköz.

Renksİz Rüya

Directed by Mehmet Ali Konar, "Renksiz Rüya" (Colorless Dream) features Civan Güney Tunç, Bilal Bulut, Orhan Alıcı, Cuma Karaaslan and Sevgi Yusufoğlu. The film revolves around a child immersed in the political events of Diyarbakır in the ‘90s.

Hadİ Ya

Directed by Vecihi Ener, "Hadi Ya" (Oh, Really) features Cesur Doğan, Mehtap Yılmaz, Senem Kuyucuoğlu and Levent İnanır. The film tells what a man whose family is from Mardin and lives in Aydın experience in Istanbul.

Düğüm Salonu

Directed by Hakan Algül, "Düğüm Salonu" (Knot Hall), features İrem Sak, Gonca Vuslateri, Emre Karayel, Onur Buldu, Duygu Yetiş, Salih Kalyon and Nilgün Belgün and is being released in theaters for the second time.

Two Tails

Directed by Victor Azeev, "Two Tails" is the animation feature of the week. The film follows the big adventure of Bob and Max after they become friends.