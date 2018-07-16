7 movies debut this week

Mary Shelley

"Mary Shelley" describes the love story between Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin and Percy Shelly, writer of popular romantic poems, and Godwin's writing the novel "Frankenstein" afterwards.

Directed by the Saudi Arabian director Haifaa Al-Mansour, the script was written by Emma Jensen, and it stars Elle Fanning, Maisie Williams, Stephen Dillane, Douglas Booth, Joanne Froggatt, Bel Powley and Tom Sturridge.

Skyscraper

Directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber and starring Dwayne Johnson, Noah Taylor, Pablo Schreiber, Neve Campbell, Byron Mann, Kevin Rankin and Roland Moller, "Skyscraper" opens this week.

The movie focuses on former FBI leader and war veteran Will Sawyer (Dwayne Johnson) who is responsible for skyscraper safety. When a fire breaks out in the tallest of these buildings, he tries to clear his name.

Terminal

Vaughn Stein directed "Terminal" starring Margot Robbie, Mike Myers, Simon Pegg, Dexter Fletcher, Matthew Lewis, Max Irons and Katarina Cas.

The film depicts the story of two assassins in the heart of an unknown, dark city, a teacher fighting a deadly disease, a mysterious servant and a curious waitress. The film is Stein's first feature.

La Villa

"La Villa," directed by Robert Guediguian, is about events that transpire when three brothers who had gone their separate ways after a traumatic event are reunited at the villa where their father spent his last days.

Starring Ariane Ascaride, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Gerard Meylan, Jacques Boudet and Anais Demoustier, the script was co-written by Robert Guediguian and Serge Valletti.

Downrage

Known for his "Midnight Meat Train," Ryuhei Kitamura's "Downrage" is about a group of teenagers left stranded in a deserted location due to a flat tire, and their struggle with a sniper trying to hunt them down one by one.

The movie is for thriller and horror movie fans and stars Kelly Connaire, Stephanie Pearson, Rod Hernandez, Anthony Kirlew, Alexa Yeames and Jason Tobias.

The Forlorned

Directed by Andrew Wiest and starring Colton Christensen, Elizabeth Mouton, Cory Dangerfield and Robert Bear, "The Forlorned" is a thriller about a man who visits an island to repair a lighthouse and has to face his past through the lighthouse he cursed.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Holiday

The third in Genndy Tartakovsky's animated series, "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Holiday" follows the holiday adventures of Dracula and his family on a luxurious monster ship.