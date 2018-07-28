Six films to debut this week

Yaşar Kemal Efsanesi

Premiering at the 24th Adana Altın Koza Film Festival, "Yaşar Kemal Efsanesi" (The Legend of Yaşar Kemal) is a documentary about the life of famous writer Yaşar Kemal from his birth to death from first-person accounts and through friends of the writer.

Directed by Aydın Orak, the film was dubbed by Halil Ergün and Ece Güneş Saadetyan. It reveals records, images and documents never previously shared.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" is the sixth in the series. Ethan Hunt and his team race against time after a mission goes wrong.

Tom Cruise stars, while Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Angela Bassett, Ving Rhames, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris are featured.

Last Flag Flying

Featuring Bryan Cranston, Laurence Fishburne, J. Quinton Johnson, Deanna Reed-Foster, Jeff Monahan and Oscar nominee Steve Carell, "Last Flag Flying" is directed by Richard Linklater.

Written by Linklater and Darryl Ponicsan, the film focuses on Doc, who learns of the death of his son who is also a soldier, bids him farewell with his old buddies Sal and Richards, whom he served with in Vietnam 30 years ago.

I Kill Giants

Produced by the producers of "Harry Potter," "I Kill Giants" revolves around the story of giant hunter Barbara Thorson, who escapes into a fantasy life of struggle.

Adapted from Joe Kelly's namesake comic book, the film is directed by Oscar-winner Anders Walter.

The film features Zoe Saldana, Imogen Poots, Jennifer Ehle and Madison Wolfe.

Madame

Directed by Amanda Sthers, "Madame" tells of the life of Maria, a servant, whose life was changed by a dinner at the mansion of Bob and Anne.

Written by Amanda Sthers and Matthew Robbins, the film stars Oscar-winner Toni Collette and Harvey Keitel. Rossy de Palma and Michael Smiley are featured.

Deep

The animation of the week, "Deep" tells of the adventure of octopus Deep and his friends who have to find a new home after their homes are accidentally destroyed.

Written by Julio Soto Gurpide, Jose Tatay and Salva Rubio, the film is directed by Gurpide. It is dubbed by Justin Felbinger, Stephen Hughes, Lindsey Alena, Dwight Schultz and Elisabeth Gray.