Adana Film Festival to be introduced in the Netherlands

According to a statement by the Adana Metropolitan Municipality, the International Adana Film Festival, to be held for the 25th time Sept. 22-30, and the Rode Tulp Film Festival in the Netherlands will collaborate, and Adana Mayor Hüseyin Sözlü and Rode Tulp Film Festival Director Mehmet Emin Alkanlar have signed a protocol.

Mayor Sözlü indicated in the statement that the protocol strengthens the link between the Adana Film Festival and European cinema and consolidates the festival's international feel.

He added that they will continue to make efforts to make the festival more effective and to make Adana province a center of culture and art.

Adana Film Festival Director İsmail Dikilitaş also reported that the cinema bridge that reaches to the Netherlands will increase the power of the festival.

According to the protocol, a team from the International Adana Film Festival will be at the Rode Tulp Film Festival to introduce the Adana Film Festival, opening a booth. Some attempts will be made to screen award-winning feature and short films from the Adana Film Festival in Rotterdam and Amsterdam. For films made in the Netherlands, attending the Adana Film Festival will be encouraged.