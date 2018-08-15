Finalists of International Golden Saffron Documentary Film Festival announced

The finalists of the 19th International Golden Saffron Documentary Film Festival have been announced.

The film festival will be held between Sept. 6 and Sept. 8 in the Safranbolu district of northern Turkey's Karabük, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The theme of the festival will be "Cultural Heritage and Protection."

According to the organizers, a total of 42 short films, including 21 made by professional filmmakers, have been selected from among a total of 63 submissions.

The finalists were, Deniz Girginkoç's "Sürünün Zor Yolculuğu" (Hard Journey of the Flock); Neslihan Semerci's "Kıymetli Bir Bina Öyküsü" (Story of a Precious Building); Sezer Ağgez's "Dişe Diş, Söze Söz" (Tooth for Tooth, Word for Word); Tayfun Tanju Kara's "Anadolu Kadınları Teşkilatı Baciyan-i RUM" (Baciyan-i RUM, Organization of Anatolian Women); Zeki Koyuncu's "Pelikül" (Pellicule); Hasan Akıncı and Zeki Koyuncu's "Nakavt" (Knockout) and Zeynep Südinç's "Peki Şimdi Nereye?" (Where to now?).

The three best films from among the finalists will receive the first, second and third prizes. There will also be a special "Süha Arın Honor Award."