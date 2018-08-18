Eight films to debut this week

In Darkness

Featuring Natalie Dormer, the star of "Game of Thrones" and "The Hunger Games," "In Darkness" will open for audiences this week.

Ed Skrein, who made a breakthrough with "Deadpool," and Emily Ratajkowski will accompany the successful actress in the movie directed by Anthony Byrne.

In the movie, Sofia, a visually impaired pianist is shaken when her upstairs neighbor Veronique becomes the victim of a suspicious murder. The perpetrators start following the young woman who is the only witness of the murder. Sofia suddenly becomes the target of a brutal criminal organization. She will cross paths with the father of Veronique, an accused war criminal all the while she is trying to solve the murder while moving through the underworld of secret agents, crime and blackmail.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Directed by Kabir Khan, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" (Brother Bajrangi) stars Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor.

The 2015 drama focuses on the story of a five-year-old mute girl who disappears during a trip she has taken with her mother for her treatment.

Kynodontas

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, "Kynodontas" (Dogtooth) stars Christos Stergioglou, Michele Valley, Angeliki Papoulia, Hristos Passalis, Mary Tsoni and Anna Kalaitzidou.

The Greek drama describes how three young siblings dream of the day they will leave the house they are kept captive in without knowing anything about the outside world.

My Guardian Angel

Directed by Mümtaz Yıldırımlar, "My Guardian Angel," starring Petra Bryant, Maria Figgins, Adrian Annis, Tova Leigh and Holly Jacobson, is a horror movie telling the story of a girl who has to confront many different troubles after the death of her twin.

White Fang

The only animation movie of this week, "White Fang" adapted to the screen by Alexandre Espigares from Jack London's classical novel, which has been translated into 89 different languages, aims to take a critical look at natural life and the cruel world of humans.

Mİlyonluk Kuş

Starring Ufuk Özkan, Gökçe Özyol, Mehtap Bayri, Musviq Şahverdiyev ve Dilara Aliyeva, the Turkish-Azarbaijan co-production "Milyonluk Kuş" (Bird worth a Million) is directed by Hayal Aslanzade.

The comedy is about the events progressing after a man who works as a chauffeur in a hotel in Baku picks up a bird thief from the airport instead of a foreign architect.

Yarım İle Yamalak

Directed by Kubilay Yılmaz, and starring names such as Adem Eraydın, Selahattin Çakır, Gülnihal Demir, Şevki Özcan and Fatih Doğan, "Yarım Yamalak" (Half and Half Measure) is about the absurd adventures of two close friends.

Benİm Adım Osssman

Written and directed by Çılgın Sedat, "Benim Adım Osssman" (My Name is Osssman) is about the life of a man who works as a newspaper distributor on the journey he set on to become a columnist. The comedy stars Çılgın Sedat, Metin Yıldız, Çiğdem Tunç, Deniz Oral, Tayfun Sav, Songül Karlı, Hakan Hatipoğlu and Cengiz Kurtoğlu.