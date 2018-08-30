Accessible Film Festival welcomes junior visitors

The Accessible Film Festival is being organized for the sixth time this year and aims to lift some of the obstacles limiting participation in culture and arts events. As part of this year's events, the festival will offer a special section called "For Children" designed to inspire the creativity and imaginations of younger audiences.

Since its first year, the Accessible Film Festival has been aiming to help develop a new generation of filmmakers and has now included three animated movies on environment and friendship in this year's "For Children" selection. The program, which includes movies that have been shown at international festivals, will open for tiny cinema lovers in three cities: Istanbul, Eskişehir and Ankara.

The program includes "Les As de la Jungle," which tells the story of creatures living in the forest fighting against the koala Igor, who wants to destroy their homes; "Early Man," where Dug challenges King Lord to save his tribe and learns the importance of team spirit and friendship; and "Ploey: You Never Fly Alone," about the survival story of Ploey alone in the northern pole.

The "For Children" selection will be shown in Istanbul between Oct. 8 and 10 at Boğaziçi University's Movie Hall (Sinebu), in Eskişehir between Oct. 12 and 14 at Taşbaşı Culture and Arts Center (Red Hall), and in Ankara between Oct. 17 and 21 at Çankaya Municipality Contemporary Arts Center and Goethe-Institute.

Animation workshop

A workshop where children will animate their own characters and stories aims to introduce the art of animation to hearing-impaired cinema lovers between the ages of 9 and 12. This workshop designed to help children express themselves through the art of animation will take place in Eskişehir and be led by animation artist Işık Dikmen.

Screening for children with autism

Autism friendly screenings that allow children and young people with autism to watch movies in comfort will also be available. "Les As de la Jungle" (2015) will be shown with special care taken for low volume levels and dim lighting.

All screenings and events are free

Supported by Açık Toplum Foundation, the Accessible Film Festival will be offering all screenings and other events for free this year, as well.

All screenings and side events will be accessible to visual- and hearing-impaired viewers and all details regarding the festival can be found on the festival's website. Announcements concerning the events can be followed on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

'For Children' program

Les As de la Jungle

Maurice, a penguin with stripes like a tiger, and her adopted son, a goldfish named Junior, a clever little monkey named Gilbert and the punchy gorilla Miguel all have a common purpose: Protecting themselves and their habitat from the evil koala Igor. Igor, who was defeated by the tiger Natacha is back for revenge. Now, it is time for the Forest Gang to unite.

Early Man

The Stone Age tribe has a happy life in their valley with cute animal friends, but they are not aware that the world has changed, and the Bronze Age has begun. Covetous King Lord Nooth takes their valley from them. Young caveman Dug defies the king to save his tribe. While Dug is on the way to becoming a hero, he learns the meaning of teamwork and friendship.

Ploey: You Never Fly Alone

Ploey, who cannot migrate south with his family because he is too small, is left alone on the North Pole for the winter. Our hero, who tries to survive the winter with his new friends, also tries to save the bird he loves from an eagle named Shadow.