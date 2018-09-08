Seven movies to hit the big screen this week

Backstabbing for Beginners

Inspired by a true story, "Backstabbing for Beginners" focuses on the story of Michael Soussan, who Works as a young United Nations representative, and his fundraising efforts in the name of U.N.'s "Oil for Food" program.

Directed by Per Fly and starring Theo James, Ben Kingsley, Jacqueline Bisset, Rachel Wilson, Shauna Macdonald and Belçim Bilgin, the film is a co-produced by the U.S., Canada and Denmark.

Baba Nerdesin Kayboldum

Directed by Ahmet Kahraman and featuring Baran Akbulut, Yıldız Çağrı Atiksoy, Yiğit Kirazcı and Bestemsu Özdemir, "Baba Nerdesin Kayboldum" (Father, I'm lost) will hit the big screen this week.

Also written by Kahraman, the drama focuses on the story of a youngster who tries to change his perspective on life after his father's death.

Keloğlan

"Keloğlan" (The Bald Boy), written by Ferhat Ergün and directed by Süleyman Mert Özdemir, tells the story of the famous Turkish fictional character and his friends as they turn their attention to saving nature and animals.

The movie features Atilla Doğukan Türkyılmaz, Kaya Akkaya, Yağmur Ün, Asuman Dabak, Yakup Yavru and Esvet Şahin. The film's soundtracks were composed by Yıldıray Gürgen.

Zifir-i Azap

Directed by Haydar Işık, the film "Zifir-i Azap" (Black Torment) stars Ümit Acar, Ömer Baran, Burhan Çelik and Özge Pirçek. Written by Özlem Bölükbaşı, the film focuses on the story of a group of friends who faces some unexpected incidents while on a treasure hunt.

Alpha

Starring Kodi Smit-McPhee, "Alpha," tells the story of friendship between a young man, who is abandoned to die after getting injured in a hunting trip he goes on with his tribe, and a wolf separated from its herd.

Directed by Albert Hughes, the film features Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Natassia Malthe and Leonor Varela.

Transit

German director Christian Petzold latest film, "Transit" met cinema lovers at its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. The film focuses on the recent immigrant crisis by evaluating it along with Europe's history.

Written also by Petzold, the Germany-France co-production features Paula Beer, Maryam Zaree, Godehard Giese and Lilien Batman.

Maya the Bee: The Honey Games

Co-directed by Noel Cleary and Sergio Delfino, the animation of the week, "Maya the Bee: The Honey Games" tells a story that focuses on the importance of teamwork, solidarity and friendship.