Six films hit the silver screen this week

‘Suspiria'

Modern "Suspiria," which adapts the cult classic of Dario Argento, revolves around the mysterious events at a dance school as a young dancer begins her studies there.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf, Angela Winkler, Jessica Harper and Chloe Grace Moretz in the leading roles.

‘Overlord'

"Overlord," directed by Julius Avery, features Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Mathilde Ollivier, Pilou Asbaek, John Magaro, Lain De Caestecker, Bokeem Woodbine and Dominic Applewhite. The film will attract the attention of thriller and action lovers.

Produced by Jeffrey Jacob Abrams, the film tells the story of American soldiers. A team comprising of American paratroopers land in France, which is under the occupation of the Nazis, in order to conduct a mission that is essential for the success of their attack right before the Normandy landing. The soldiers are charged with destroying a radio transmitter on a church used as a military post come across enemies who work at a mysterious Nazi laboratory under the church.

‘The Miseducation

of Cameron Post'

"The Miseducation of Cameron Post" is adapted from Emily Danforth's novel by Desiree Akhavan. Chloe Grace Moretz, Sasha Lane, Quinn Shephard, Steven Hauck, Forrest Goodluck and Melanie Ehrlich star in the film.

‘Çakallarla Dans 5'

Directed by Murat Şeker, "Çakallarla Dans 5" ("Dance with the Jackals 5") stars Şevket Çoruh, İlker Ayrık, Timur Acar, Murat Akkoyunlu, Didem Balçın, Hande Katipoğlu, Ceyhun Yılmaz, Şebnem Dönmez and Naz Çağla Irmak in the leading roles. The fifth film in the series, it is written by directors Murat Şeker and Ali Tanrıverdi. In this film, a team is separated; however, they come together after one of them learns that he has a 17-year-old daughter.

‘Batlır'

"Batlır," directed by Sitare Yıldırım, stars Can Sipahi, Merve Dizdar, Erkan Taşdöğen, Sinan Çalışkanoğlu, Selen Kurtaran, Yağızkan Dikmen, Akasya Aslıtürkmen and Yılmaz Gruda in the leading roles.

Written by Yıldırım together with Gökçe Eyüboğlu, Volkan Girgin and Nuh Kerem Pilavcı, the film tells the story of a young man born with a physical difference, namely a large head. The film reflects a period from his life when he attends a contest to be able to have an operation.

‘Cinderella'The animation film of the week "Cinderella" is directed by Lynne Southerland. The film presents an alternative perspective to the classic princess story.