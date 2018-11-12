‘Detective Pikachu’ trailer gets Pokemon fans excited for first ever live-action movie

A trailer for the Pokemon: Detective Pikachu was released Monday, exciting fans across the world for the first-ever live-action movie based on the popular franchise.

The plot of the film is based on an adventure game of the same name.

It follows a peculiar Pikachu that joins forces with his missing partner's son, with whom he is able to communicate.

"Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City — a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe," the movie's website says.

Partner up with a legend. @VancityReynolds is #DetectivePikachu in theaters Summer 2019! pic.twitter.com/QyX0TyUP74 — POKÉMON Detective Pikachu (@DetPikachuMovie) November 12, 2018

Famous Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds will voice Pikachu.

"I think we all knew I'd wind up as a miniature detective repeatedly saying the same two words. Just didn't think it'd be this soon," Reynolds said in a tweet along with the movie trailer.

The Pokemon: Detective Pikachu will hit the silver screen in summer 2019.