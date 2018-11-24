Seven films to hit the silver screen this week

'Leto'

Competing at the Cannes Film Festival for the Palme d'Or, "Leto" starts on a summer day in Leningrad and looks closely at the heroes who change the karma of rock and roll in the Soviet Union.

Featuring Teo Yoo, İrina Starshenbaum, Roman Bilyk, Anton Adasinsky and Liya Akhedzhakova, the film is directed by Kirill Serebrennikov.

'Put Şeylere'

"Put Şeylere" ("Put to the Things"), written and directed by Onur Ünlü, features Türkü Turan, Erkan Kolçak Köstendil, Öner Erkan, Öykü Karayel, Elit İşcan, Feride Çetin, Beril Kayar, Rüzgar Erkoçlar and Kadir Çermik. In the film, the relations of a group of artists living in Istanbul's Cihangir neigborhood will tangle even further when a handheld camera enters their lives.

'Robin Hood'

Starring Jamie Dornan, Taron Egerton, Ben Mendelsohn, Jamie Foxx, Paul Anderson and Eve Hewson in the leading roles, "Robin Hood" is directed by Otto Bathurst.

Written by Joby Harold, the film is perfect for adventure lovers.

'In den Gangen'

Directed by Thomas Stuber, "In den Gangen" ("In the Aisles") centers around the events happening after Christian, who wants to have an isolated life, begins to work at a supermarket. In the drama, Sandra Hüller, Franz Rogowski, Peter Kurth, Henning Peker and Matthias Brenner are featured.

'Delİler Fatih'in Fermanı'

Directed by Osman Kaya, "Deliler Fatih'in Fermanı" ("Warrior Ottoman Riders") will meet cinemagoers this week. The film features Erkan Petekkaya, Yetkin Dikinciler, Cem Uçan, Nur Fettahoğlu, İsmail Filiz, Hakan Yufkacıgil, Berat Efe Parlar, Gökçe Özyol, Rüzgar Aksoy, Gülşah Şahin Uçan and Demet Tuncer.

Written by Mustafa Burak Doğu and İbrahim Ethem Arslan, this action film focuses on a unit of "Deliler" (the crazy), who are sent by Mehmet II, known as Mehmed the Conqueror, to put an end to the tyranny of Vlad III, known as Vlad the Impaler.

'Bizi Hatırla'

Written and directed by Çağan Irmak, "Bizi Hatırla" ("Remember Us") revolves around the story of a man who neglects his father for a while and takes him into his house after he falls sick.

Altan Erkekli, Tolga Tekin, Özge Özberk, Binnur Kaya and Sumru Yavrucuk are star in the leading roles of the film.

'The Grinch'

Directed by Scoot Mosier and Yarrow Cheney, "The Grinch" comes to the fore as the animated film of the week.