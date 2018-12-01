6 movies come to the theaters this week

'The Girl in the Spider's Web'

Directed by Fede Alvarez, "The Girl in the Spider's Web" stars Claire Foy, Sylvia Hoeks, Lakeith Stanfield, Stephen Merchant, Vicky Krieps, Cameron Britton, Sverrir Gudnason and Claes Bang.

A sequel to "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," the film tells the story of Lisbeth Salander, a young computer hacker, and Mikael Blomkvist, a journalist, who try to shed light on a mystery where spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials are all involved.

'Borç' ('Debt')

Vuslat Saraçoğlu's "Borç" ("Debt") won the Golden Tulip at the Istanbul Film Festival this year. It tells the story of a man who takes care of his neighbor who falls ill one night.

The first feature film directed by Saraçoğlu, known for her role in the movie "Why Can't I Be Tarkovsky," stars Serdar Orçin, İpek Türktan Kaynak, Rüçhan Çalışkur, Ozan Çelik, Beyti Engin and Feridun Koç.

'The Guilty'

Winner of the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival "The Guilty," is directed by Gustav Möller. It features Jakob Cedergren, Jacob Lohmann, Laura Bro, Morten Suurballe, Jessica Dinnage and Omar Shargawi. The movie is about the struggle of a police officer who enters a race against time when he answers an emergency call from a kidnapped woman.

'Green Book'

Starring Mahershala Ali, Viggo Mortensen, Linda Cardellini, Don Stark Sebastian Maniscalco, P.J. Byrne, Brian Stepanek and Nick Vallelonga, the movie "Green Book" is directed by Peter Farrelly.

The drama is about the famous pianist, Don Shirley and his bouncer, Tony Lip, who also works as his driver on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South.

In the movie, Mahershala Ali, who won Best Supporting Actor for "Moonlight" in 2016, plays Shirley while two times Oscar winner Viggo Mortensen acts as Lip.

'Thugs of Hindostan'

Written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie "Thugs of Hindostan" features some of the most famous names actors of the Indian cinema, including Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Abdul Quadir Amin and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

This action-adventure film gives an alternate version of the British rule in the Indian subcontinent.

'The Bad Nun'

Directed by Scott Jeffrey, "The Bad Nun" is about the incidents that take place after a nun comes to the door of Aesha, who stays in an isolated place outside the city, to get some peace. The English horror features Becca Hirani, Lucy Chappell, Tiffany-Ellen Robinson and Thomas Mailand.