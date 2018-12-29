10 films debut this week

Aquaman

Starring Jason Momoa, "Aquaman" is directed by James Wan. This action-adventure film features Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Randall Park and Yahya Abdul-Mateen. It tells the struggles faced by Aquaman in defending his homeland, Atlantis.

On the Basis of Sex

Reflecting the struggle of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the U.S. Supreme Court judge and human rights advocate, for equal rights and being a judge, "On the Basis of Sex" is directed by Mimi Leder.

The biographical film is written by Daniel Stiepleman and stars Felicity Jones, Justin Theroux, Armie Hammer, Cailee Spaeny, Jack Reynor, Kathy Bates and Sam Waterston in the leading roles.

Mary Poppins Returns

Starring Golden Globe award-winner Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns" reflects a new story in the classic musical world of Mary Poppins. In this fantastic musical, directed by Rob Marshall, Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Firth, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw and Julie Walters co-star with Emily Blunt.

Trolled

The animation "Trolled," directed by Alex Sebastian, tells the struggle of a group of friend comprising of Princess Cupcake and magical creatures against a dragon that tries to capture Troll kingdom.

Super Bear

Directed by Wang Qi, "Super Bear" is the other animation out this week. The film centers around the story of a father bear, Dash, who tries to save his son Zack who is captured by a human criminal.

Güven

Featuring Bülent Çolak, Serkan Keskin, Feride Çetin and Ahmet Kaynak, "Güven" ("Trust") meets spectators this week. Directed by Sefa Öztürk, the film tells of two young people who start to lose their mutual and the break up of their family relations.

Müsaadenİzle Büyükler

Directed by Talip Karamahmutoğlu, "Müsaadenizle Büyükler" ("Excuse us, Adults") focuses on the story of a group of philanthropic children who struggle against adults while dealing with stray dogs. The fantastic adventure features Emre Altuğ, Enes Göçmen, Efe Koçyiğit, Alperen Efe Esmer, Tuana Coşkun, Nehir Seymenoğlu and Toprak Atar.

Trileçe

"Trileçe," directed by Ahmet Sönmez, revolves around the journey of a destitute 10-year-old child to Macedonia after receiving a letter.

Written by H. Erkan Işıklı, the drama features Derda Yasir Yenal, Emirhan Oktay, Semra Dinçer, Gökhan Atalay and Ümit Bülent Dinçer.

Chef

Directed by Mehmet Gün, "Chef" features Bekir Aksoy, Müge Ulusoy, Şebnem Köstem, Buket Dereoğlu, Hacı Ali Konuk and Fatih Ayhan.

Nebula

Tarık Aktaş's "Nebula" centers on the journey of a young man who discovers a soulful place in nature.