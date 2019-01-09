Turkish parliament to discuss movie ticket debate

The debate between film producers and movie theater operators about ticket prices continues. Some filmmakers, who boycotted movie theater operators by claiming they had not earned what they should have from ticket sales, decided to not release their films on the scheduled dates.

Many figures from the sector expressed their thoughts about the allegations that caused these discussions through their social media accounts.

Answering the questions of press members at Parliament today, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said: "Some unfair practices were launched under the category of promotions. We also need to make arrangements about this. It will be discussed in Parliament. We have sent our proposals. If they are approved, they will be put into practice." Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Turkish Cinema Exhibitors Association (SISAY) Executive Board Chairman Cenk Sezgin said: "In this case, the ones to take steps should be theater operators. Since Turkey's film industry could come to a standstill, we cannot ignore their concerns. We will do everything we can to address the issues. "

Noting that they found the demands of the producers acceptable after meetings held with nearly 100 association members who have movie theaters and nonmember local operators, Sezgin reported that only Mars Entertainment Group, which has 905 movie theaters in Turkey, did not accept an agreement.

‘We don't want to fight theater operators'

After the discussions, Mars Entertainment Group Corporate Relations Director Aslı Irmak Acar spoke to AA. "I do not see it as a boycott. There are things that can be talked out. However, this is a commercial decision. If such a decision is made at the end of the day, we will respect it. There are not only four producers in Turkey, but there are many others who have blockbuster films. We will be continuing with them. We will not leave the Turkish people without films," Acar stressed.

Delaying the debut date of his new film "Organize İşler 2" ("Magic Carpet Ride 2"), Yılmaz Erdoğan made a statement in a TV program: "We do not want to fight with theater operators. We have common profits and problems. We all want spectators to watch films in the locations that they want. We should come to terms without harming each other and do it."