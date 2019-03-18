Women filmmakers gather in Turkey for 22nd Flying Broom International Women's Film Festival

Organized by the Flying Broom Foundation, the 22nd Flying Broom International Women's Film Festival will be held in Ankara between May 23 and 30.

The festival will showcase a number of women directors and their films that focus on different aspects of cinema and life from a woman's viewpoint.

Bringing women filmmakers together, the festival aims to question the place of a woman and make the efforts of women working for cinema more visible. This year's festival has received 721 submissions so far.

At a publicity event for the festival, it was announced that the honorary awards of the festival – featuring a jury of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) – will be handed to Ayşa Aşgan, Sumru Yavrucuk and Bilge Olaç. Meanwhile, the achievement awards will be given to Meltem Cumbul and Pelin Esmer. The theme award will be given to "The Women's Library and Information Center Foundation."