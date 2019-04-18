Turkey featured guest country at Moscow film fest

As part of the 2019 Turkey-Russia Mutual Culture and Tourism Year, Turkey participates in the 41st Moscow International Film Festival as this year's Honorary Guest Country with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The festival, which starts today and will continue until April 25, is expected to contribute significantly to the growing relations of the two countries in the cultural field. With a delegation of Turkish producers, directors and actors in attendance, Turkish films will be presented to Russian audiences throughout the festival.

Director Semih Kaplanoğlu is among the jury members at the festival where Seyid Çolak's "Kapan" ("Trap") will make its world premiere at the main competition.Russian viewers will be presented with a special selection of Turkish films, including "Buğday" ("Grain") by Semih Kapanoğlu, "Ahlat Ağacı" ("The Wild Pear Tree") by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, "Anons" ("The Announcement") by Mahmut Fazıl Coşkun, "Borç" ("Debt") by Vuslat Saraçoğlu, "Güvercin" ("The Pigeon") by

Banu Sıvacı, "Bizim İçin Şampiyon" ("Champion") by Ahmet Katıksız and "Vargit Zamanı" ("Time to Leave") by Orhan Tekeoğlu. The creative teams of these films will come together with the audiences after the screenings. A Turkey-Russia TV series and cinema industry meeting will also be held to bring the television and cinema sectors of the two countries closer, work on co-productions and enhance cultural and commercial cooperation. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Turkey's national public broadcaster TRT, and the International Bosporus Cinema Association will also attend the meeting along with sector representatives, including Fatih Aksoy of Medyapım, Timur Savcı of Tims Productions and Burhan Özkan of Maya Production.