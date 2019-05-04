Nine films in theaters this week

'High Life'

Directed by Claire Denis, "High Life" carries the life struggle of a father-daughter into the depths of space in an isolated way.

The film stars Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, Andre Benjamin, Mia Goth, Lars Eidinger, Agata Buzek and Claire Tran in the leading roles. Yorick Le Saux and Tomasz Naumiuk are directors of photography.

'The Assassin's Code'

Directed by David A. Armstrong, "The Assassin's Code" stars Justin Chatwin and Peter Stormare. The thriller also features Mark Thompson, Robin Thomas, Yancy Butler and Elizabeth Anweis.

It tells the struggle of a police officer, whose father has been disgraced by a scandal in his childhood, with the status quo and an assassin, as this scandal is brought to light again.

'Doubles Vies'

Written and directed by Olivier Assayas, "Doubles Vies" introduces an editor and writer who have built a life for themselves in the middle of the Parisian publishing world. The audience witnesses their middle-age crisis, relations with their wives and struggle with the changing industry.

The production stars Guillaume Canet, Juliette Binoche, Vincent Macaigne, Christa Theret, Nora Hamzawi and Sigrid Bouaziz.

'Campeones'

"Campeones" won the Best Film Award at the Goya Awards in Spain this year. The film focuses on a basketball coach who is sentenced to community service. The audience watches what happens when this coach starts to train a team of mentally-impaired basketball players.

Directed by Javier Fesser, the film features Javier Gutierrez, Athenea Mata, Juan Margallo, Jose de Luna, Sergio Olmo and Jesus Vidal.

'Fat Buddies'

Director Bei-Er Bao stars in the lead role of his film "Fat Buddies," which revolves around a pair of security guards who want to be agents but do not have the appropriate physical condition.

'Demon Eye'

Featuring Darren Day, Liam Fox, Kate James, Ellie Goffe, Jimmy Allen and Alannah Marie, "Demon Eye" will meet the Turkish audience with the only foreign horror movie releasing this week. "Demon Eye" is directed by Ryan Simons.

'Eksi Bİr'

Directed by Orhan Oğuz, "Eksi Bir" bagged four awards at the New York Chelsea Film Festival, one of the most prestigious silver screen events in the U.S. "Eksi Bir" ("Minus One") tells the story of a homeless man and three cops trying to get around him. The film stars Nilüfer Açıkalın, Metin Belgin, Serkan Ercan and Ercan Kesal in the lead roles.

Oğuz has also directed a famous Turkish TV series called "Arka Sokaklar" ("Back Streets").

'Kaos'

Directed by Semir Aslanyürek, "Kaos" ("Chaos") stars Bülent Emin Yarar, Orhan Aydın, Erdal Sarı, Yetkin Dikinciler, Canan Ergüder and Salih Usta. The film deals with the conscientious settlement of three sinners.

'Alem-i Cİn 2'

Directed by Özgür Bakar, "Alem-i Cin 2" ("Realm of Jinns 2") features Ali Kaan Serez, Bekir Behrem, Cihangir Köse and Sena Tuğçe Güner. This Turkish horror film of the week revolves around paranormal activities.