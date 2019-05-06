Turkish film wins best screenplay, best actor awards at Tribeca Film Festival

Noah Land, a film directed and written by Turkish filmmaker Cenk Ertürk, won the Best Screenplay and Best Actor awards at the Tribeca Film Festival, a statement released by the Turkish Consulate in New York said Thursday.

According to the statement, Ali Atay won the Best Actor award at the festival.

"The Noah Land has accomplished tremendous success at the Tribeca Film Festival. We congratulate and extend our whole-hearted thanks to the film's team for representing our country in the best manner possible," the consulate said.

The film features the story of a son who seeks to honor his terminally ill father's wish to be buried under a tree he planted almost half a century ago, against the villagers who oppose it claiming that the tree was planted by Noah after the Great Flood.

Starring prominent Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer, Noah Land "probes ethical questions about the price of victory while weighing a human tendency to react in extremes," according to Tribeca's Artistic Director Frederic Boyer.