7 films hit the silver screen this week

'Napszallta'

Hungarian director Laszlo Nemes' "Napszallta" ("Sunset") was awarded the Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award. After his "Saul Fia" ("Son of Saul") in 2015, the director is now presenting a new film set before World War I.

Featuring Juli Jakab, Susanne Wuest, Urs Rechn, Vlad Ivanov, Evelin Dobos and Judit Bardos, the production was written by Nemes, Clara Royer and Matthieu Taponier.

The drama, which conveys the transformation of a young girl into a strong, fearless lady to the silver screen, brings the audience to Budapest streets.

'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum'

The third film of the John Wick series met spectators this week. Starring Keanu Reeves in the leading role, "John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum" reflects the survival struggle of super-assassin John Wick while he is the target of the everyone. Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin's guild and a $14 million bounty is issued on his head.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film features Ian McShane, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Jason Mantzoukas and Lance Reddick.

'Blanche Comme Neige'

Directed by Anne Fontaine, "Blanche Comme Neige" ("Pure as Snow") focuses on a story that adapts classic narratives to the present through a young woman and her stepmother. Claire, a beautiful young woman, works at her late father's hotel that is now managed by her evil stepmother Maud. Claire unwittingly sparks uncontrollable jealousy in Maud, whose young lover has fallen in love with Claire. Maud decides to get rid of Claire, who finds shelter in a farm where she's allowed to break free from her strict upbringing through encounters with seven princes.

Written by Fontaine and Pascal Bonitzer, the comedy features Lou de Laage, Isabelle Huppert, Charles Berling, Damien Bonnard, Jonathan Cohen and Richard Frechette.

'Door in the Woods'

Directed by Billy Chase Goforth, "Door in the Woods" tells what a family experiences when they discover a mysterious door during their walk in the woods. This horror-thriller, featuring Katherine Forbes, John-Michael Fisher, Lauren Harper, Levi Hudson and CJ Jones, is perfect for movie buffs.

'İçerdekİler'

Adapted from the namesake work of Turkish poet and writer Melih Cevdet Anday, "İçeridekiler" ("Insiders") focuses on the psychological war of a teacher who is taken into custody in the coup period and interrogated for 185 days by a commissar. Directed by Hüseyin Karabey, the film features Caner Cindoruk, Görkem Mertsöz, Gizem Erman Soysaldı and Settar Tanrıöğen.

'Ne Olur Gtme'

Directed by yüksel Torun, "Ne Olur Gitme" ("Please Don't Go") presents a former professional killer named Kudret and his confrontation with the past. Written by Ömer Gecü, the drama stars Yusuf Atala, Eren Vurdem, Gaye Turgut Evin, Ümit Acar and Yeşim Salkım.

'Km Daha Mutlu?'

Featuring Ecem Özkaya Üstündağ, Emre Kıvılcım, Hasan Denizyaran, Serenay Aktaş, Ümit Erdim and Bengi İdil Uras, "Kim Daha Mutlu?" ("Who is Happier?") is directed by Hakan Haksun. The film revolves around the events at a wedding ceremony.