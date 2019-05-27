6 movies in theaters this week

'Grans'

Directed by Ali Abbasi, "Grans" ("Border") features Eva Melander, Eero Milonoff, Jörgen Thorsson and Ann Petren.

This Swedish-Denmark coproduction focuses on the story of a strange woman named Tina, a customs officer. Both her colleagues and people around her think that she is weird. However, Tina is very good at her job. Finding fugitives thanks to her sixth sense, she meets a mysterious man named Vore one day and things get complicated. The young woman is sure that the man is hiding something but cannot prove it. This makes Tina question her life and leads her to confront the truth.

'Aladdin'

Directed by Guy Ritchie, "Aladdin" tells the well-known, famous story of brave and decisive Princess Jasmine, Aladdin and a cute genie who will be the key to their future.

Written by Ritchie and John August, the film is based on Disney Studio's world-renowned story. The 3D fantasy-adventure stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Billy Magnussen, Nasim Pedrad, Marwan Kenzari and Navid Negahban in the leading roles.

'The Dark'

Directed by Justin P. Lange, "The Dark" revolves around two victims of abuse in the past who become friends.

The horror film stars Nadia Alexander, Toby Nichols, Karl Markovics, Sarah Murphy-Dyson, Dan Beirne and Margarete Tiesel.

'The Devil's Doorway'

Directed by Aislinn Clarke, the other horror film this week is "The Devil's Doorway." The film is about what Father Thomas Riley and Father John Thornton experience when they are sent to search for weird events in Ireland.

'Aykut Enişte'

Directed by Onur Bilgetay, "Aykut Enişte" ("Brother-in-law Aykut") is written by Cem Gelinoğlu and Giray Altınok. The film revolves around the story of a lonely man longing for a family. This man suddenly finds himself in the middle of two families. The production stars Cem Gelinoğlu, Melis Babadağ, Ege Kökenli, Müfit Kayacan, Lale Başar and Ali Erkazan.

'Mission Kathmandu: The Adventures of Nelly & Simon'

The only animation of the week, "Mission Kathmandu: The Adventures of Nelly & Simon" is sure to catch the attention of little ones. Directed by Pierre Greco and Nancy Florence Savard, the Canadian production was dubbed by Guillaume Lemay, Sylvie Moreau, Rachid Badouri and Stephane Crete.