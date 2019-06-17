9 movies debut this week

'Men in Black: International'

Directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson and Rebecca Ferguson, "Men in Black: International" has opened for Turkish spectators.

The new project of the "Men in Black" franchise, "Men in Black: International" tells the story of Agent M and Agent H, who are the field officers of a team trying to protect the world from aliens.

The new movie of the popular series features the struggle of the team to reveal the mole, the greatest threat they have faced until now.

'Rocketman'

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, "Rocketman" is an epic musical telling the unknown facts of the great years of Elton John.

The movie features Taron Egerton, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones, Charlie Rowe and Stephen Graham and narrates the magnificent journey of Reginald Dwight, a piano genius, towards being Elton John, a world-renowned superstar.

Based on the most acclaimed songs of Elton John and performed by Taron Egerton, the story tells the story of a country boy towards being one of the most iconic world-renowned stars.

'Solaris'

Directed in 1972 by one of the most significant directors of the history of cinema, the Soviet art house movie "Solaris" meets the Turkish audience as part of the program curated by Başka Sinema.

The mysterious drama featuring Natalya Bondarchuk, Donatas Banionis, Jüri Jarvet, Nikolay Grinko, Anatoly Solonitsyn, Olga Barnet and Vitalik Kerdimun draws the attention of science fiction lovers.

'Stalker'

Another science fiction movie of the week is "Stalker," directed by Russian director Andrei Tarkovsky. The 1979 movie of Tarkovsky features Alisa Freyndlikh, Aleksandr Kaydanovsky, Anatoly Solonitsyn, Nikolay Grinko, Natalya Abramova and Faime Jurno.

'Mirror'

Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky in 1975, "Mirror" also meets the Turkish audience as part of the program by Baska Sinema.

The movie involves childhood memories, scenes of contemporary incidents and poems about the events of the period written by Arseny Tarkovsky, the father of the director.

'The Hole in the Ground'

Directed by Lee Croning, "The Hole in the Ground" tells the story of a woman who moves to a house with her son in the country of Ireland in order to leave her traumatic past behind and finds herself in a swirl of paranoia after her son disappears in the forest.

The horror movie features Seana Kerslake, James Quinn Markey, Simone Kirby and Steve Wall.

'Cinnet'

Directed by Aytekin Birkon, the Turkish movie "Cinnet" ("The Shining") tells the story of a woman who finds her husband killed by her but does not remember anything about the murder. The woman tries to reveal the fact behind this murder.

'The Boat'

Directed by Winston Azzopardi and starring Joe Azzopardi, "The Boat" follows the extraordinary occurrences experienced by a fisherman who goes for hunting but gets lost.

'Space Chicken'

Directed by Alex Orrelle and Eduard Schuldt, "Space Chicken" is an animation screening the adventures of Condorito and friends.