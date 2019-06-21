Famous Korean TV series producer Dong Ku Kim: 'The success of Turkish series is hidden in Turkish culture'

Dong Ku Kim, the producer of South Korea's most-watched series, said the success of Turkish TV series is hidden in Turkish culture. He stated that traditional Turkish architecture, cuisine and historical riches in Istanbul affect the world, and those who want to see these values prefer Turkish TV series.

Kim said South Korea showed great interest in Turkish series because of the friendship between Turkey and the Turkish audience and added: "The number of coproductions like ‘Ayla: The Daughter of War' between the two countries will increase."

His view of Korean series is as follows: "Korean series have a great reputation worldwide. When you look at Korean series, their emotional impact comes to the fore. Citizens of South Korea experience their joy and sorrow deeply because they attach great importance to emotions. They want to see these emotional transitions in Korean series as well. The secret of Korean series is that they are completely natural and tell life as it is."