9 films in Turkish theaters this week

'Hotel Mumbai'

Directed by Anthony Maras, "Hotel Mumbai" is inspired by real incidents in Mumbai, India's finance and entertainment capital. Written by Maras with John Collee, the film stars Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher and Jason Isaacs.

'The White Crow'

"The White Crow," directed by renowned actor Ralph Fiennes, brings the story of legendary ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev to the silver screen.

Starting with Nureyev's birth on a train in Siberia, the film touches the training years of the ballet and follows him seeking asylum at Le Bourget in Paris from the Soviet Union in 1961.

The British production stars Oleg Ivenko, Ralph Fiennes, Louis Hofmann, Adele Exarchopoulos, Sergei Polunin, Olivier Rabourdin, Raphael Personnaz, Chulpan Khamatova and Zach Avery in the lead roles.

'Anna'

Written and directed by Luc Besson, "Anna" features Sasha Lus, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy, Lera Abova, Alexander Petrov and Nikita Pavlenko. It tells the story of Anna Poliatova, a talented and dangerous assassin who performs all of her operations in strict confidence.

'Les Estivants'

Premiered at 2018 Venice Film Festival, "Les Estivants" ("The Summer House") focuses on the story of a woman who comes to the summer house of her family and tries to manage her life.

French actress of Italian origin Valeria Bruni Tedeschi both directed and starred in the lead role. The production also features Pierre Arditi, Valeria Golino, Noemie Lvovsky and Yolande Moreau.

'Charlotte the Return'

Starring Danielle Guldin, Noemi Gonzalez, Bill Oberst, Dan Gregory, Sabrina Garcia and Ariana Galya, this horror story is about a doll who turns a woman's life into a nightmare.

The film is directed by Nathan Crooker, Kayden Phoenix and Ruben Rodriguez.

'The 13th Friday'

Directed by Justin Price, "The 13th Friday" features Lisa May, Melissa Vega, Victoria Valdez and Deanna Grace Congo. The horror film tells the story of a demonic creature haunting a group of friends.

'Güller'

Directed by Mehmet Gün, "Güller" ("Roses") tries to reveal how the Feb. 28 postmodern coup in Turkey was experienced through the eyes of 12-year-old Ali Osman.

Written by Murat Bozkurt, Serdar Arslan and Ercan Ergenekon, the film features Emirhan Can Ala, İbrahim Kalkan, Nail Demir, Deniz Oral and Zeynep Aytek Metin.

'Kalpten Gerdanlık'

Starring Tayfun Sav, Soydan Soydaş, Suavi Eren and Bilge Yalçınkaya, "Kalpten Gerdanlık" ("Heart Neckband") tells the story of a famous jewelry designer who murders people to make a neckband from human hearts. The designer has past relations with the victims.

'Toy Story 4'

Directed by Josh Cooley, the animation of the week "Toy Story 4" tells the adventures of Woody and his friends after a new toy named Forky joins them.