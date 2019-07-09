8 films open in Turkish theaters this week

'Ash is Purest White'

Chinese, Japanese and French coproduction "Jiang hu er nü" ("Ash is Purest White") tells about two violent characters' 16-year relationship that transforms parallel with the country from 2001 to 2017.

Premiered at 2018 Cannes Film Festival's Main Competition, the movie is written and directed by Jia Zhangke. The award-winning movie stars Zhao Tao and Liao Fan.

'Spider-Man: Far from Home'

Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," "Spider-Man: Far from Home" focuses on Peter Parker, who has to take on a mysterious task during a school trip. Directed by Jon Watss, the film is written by Chris Mckenna and Erik Sommers. In the production, happening at the Marvel cinematic universe, Tom Holland is in the role of Spider-Man.

'Tolkien'

Directed by Dome Karukoski, "Tolkien" is the life story of John Ronald Tolkien, who was the inspiration of films with various works like "Lord of The Rings" and "The Hobbit."

In the biographical movie, writer, poet and philologist Ronald Tolkien's childhood and youth period, his inamorata and World War I are reflected.

The U.K. production stars Nicholar Hoult, Lily Collins, Pam Ferris, Craig Roberts and Derek Jacobi in the leading roles.

'Curse of the Witch's Doll'

Among the horror films of the week is "Curse of the Witch's Doll," written and directed by Lawer Fowler.

The film revolves around the interesting events that Adeline and her daughter Chole, who move to a village by going away from the chaos of World War II, experience after they find a doll in their new house.

The production features Helen Crevel, Philip Ridout, Layla Watts, Neil Hobbs, Claire Carreno, Michelle Archer, Robert Ansell, William Frazer, Laura Janes and Ethan Taylor.

'Efsunlu - Kabirden Gelen'

The only Turkish horror movie of the week is "Efsunlu - Kabirden Gelen" ("Bewitched - The One from Underground"). The production is about the story of Kübra, who finds herself experiencing unexpected events while trying to help a girl named Burcu who is thought of as ill. The scenario belongs to Özgür Bakar, Alper Kıvılcım and Koray Yeltekin, while the production is directed by Uğur Kaplan. Sedef Şahin, Reyhan İlhan and Elif Kartal share the leading roles.

'Liliane Susewind - Ein tierisches Abenteuer'

Eleven-year-old Lilli Susewind, who can communicate with animals, experiences some adventures with Jess, whom she meets after moving to a new house. "Liliane Susewind - Ein tierisches Abenteuer" ("Little Miss Dolittle") features Malu Leicher, Aylin Tezel, Peri Baumeister and Meret Becker. This family comedy is directed by Joachim Masannek.

'Manyeo'

Written and directed by Hoon-jung Park, the South Korean production stars DA-mi Kim, Min-soo Jo, Woorim Jung and Go Min-Si in the leading roles. In the thriller and action movie, "Manyeo" ("The Witch"), high school student Ja yoon attends a prize competition to help her family, and events develop when she learns a dark mystery about her past.

'The Boat'

Directed by Winston Azzopardi, "The Boat" is a film about the survival story of a solo sailor. The U.K. production thriller stars Joe Azzopardi as the sailor.