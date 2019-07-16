10 movies out this week

'Dead Man'

"Dead Man," one of the classic films by Jim Jarmusch, tells the story of the experiences of Willliam Blake who sets out on a journey to the Wild West after meeting a Native American named Nobody. The film, a Western genre with a fantastic drama content, stars Johnny Depp, Gary Farmer, Crispin Glover, Lance Henriksen, Michael Wincott, Eugene Byrd, John Hurt, Robert Mitchum, Gabriel Byrne, Jared Harris, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfred Molina.

'Escape Plan: The Extractors'

"Escape Plan: The Extractors," starring Sylvester Stallone, came to the silver screen as the third movie of the series this week. In the movie, that has been set out with the slogan "It is Time for Revenge," 73-year-old Stallone appears as Ray Breslin, a security expert, accompanied by Dave Bautista, 50 Cent, Jin Zhang and Lydia Hull. Directed by John Herzfeld, the film tells the tough struggle of Breslin and his team as they embark on a deadly rescue mission to confront their enemies and save the hostages before the time runs out.

'American Animals'

Directed by Barty Layton, "American Animals" is an adaptation from a real story that features one of the greatest thefts in the history of art. Scripted by Bart Layton, the movie stars Evan Peters, Blake Jenner, Barry Keoghan, Jared Abrahamson, Eddie King, Karen Wheeling Reynolds and James Rackley.

'Crawl'

Starring British actress and model Kaya Scodelario, "Crawl" tells the story of a young woman struggling to survive as she tries to save her father in a flood caused by a hurricane that hit Florida. In the film directed by Alexandre Aja, Kaya Scodelario is accompanied by Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson, Anson Boon and George Somner in the leading roles.

'Amoureux de ma femme'

"Amoureux de ma femme" ("The Other Woman"), directed by and starring Daniel Auteuil, is about the events that develop after a man fantasizes about the girlfriend of one of his friends whom he invites to dinner after meeting years later.

'Colette'

"Colette," a U.S., U.K. and Hungary coproduction, focuses on the real-life story of the famous French writer Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, who was nominated for the Nobel Prize in the early 20th century. The movie is directed by Wash Westmoreland and starring Keira Knightley, Fiona Shaw, Dominic West, Robert Pugh, Sloan Thompson, Arabella Weir and Mate Haumann.

'Aporia'

Directed by Rec Revan and starring Aysel Yusubova, Parviz Ismayilov, Mubariz Samadov and Rahim Gojayev, the Azeri-made film features the struggle for the liberation of the people who were captured by an armed group and made part of a deadly experiment.

'Yuvaya Dönüş'

Directed by M. Hakan Kurşun, "Yuvaya Dönüş" ("Homecoming") revolves around the intertwined events that range from Yumi's story today to the stories of two young lovers in 1985. The drama, stars Burhan Öcal, Furkan Palalı, Megumi Masaki, Ayten Uncuoğlu and Soner Türker in the lead roles.

'Cin Deresi: Müsfer'

Directed by İlker Tunçay and starring Duran Gebeş, Gülçin Yıldız, Bora Altınışık, Sude Akarsu and Kenan Balık, "Cin Deresi: Müsfer" ("River of Evil: Müsfer Tribe") is poised to attract the attention of local horror film enthusiasts.

'Terra Willy: Planete inconnue'

This animated film, known as "Astro Kid" in English, is directed by Eric Tosti is about the adventures of Willy, who goes missing during his space journey with his family, and his efforts to return to his family.