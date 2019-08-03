Four of top 10 movies for July made in Turkey

Four of the top-grossing movies in Turkey through this July were all Turkish made - including the number one film - according to a website that tracks ticket sales at theaters.

Figures compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from Box Office Turkey suggest that nearly 29.5 million people visited movie theaters from January through July, and the movies on screen reaped some TL 453 million.

"Money Trap" ("Organize İşler: Sazan Sarmalı") was the top draw so far this year, selling about 3.54 million tickets.

Written and directed by Yılmaz Erdoğan, the film earned over TL 54.8 million.

The Walt Disney/Marvel blockbuster "The Avengers: Endgame" came in second place with around 2.5 million tickets and earnings of TL 44.8 million.

Released in April, the superhero film has shattered records, earning around $2.79 billion at the box office worldwide.

Other top Turkish box office draws were Tuğçe Soysop's "Can Dostlar" ("True Friends"), Ahmet Katıksız's "Champion" ("Bizim İçin Şampiyon"), and director Serdar Akar's "Cicero."

The top animated movie through July was DreamWorks' "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," directed by Oscar-winning Dean DeBlois, which sold approximately 700,000 tickets.