6 movies debut this week

'BY THE GRACE OF GOD'

François Ozon's new movie, "By the Grace of God," which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival is about personal experiences and of the family and work relationships of three men named Alexandre, François and Gilles. Approaching issues of trauma and courage from different perspectives, the movie stars Melvil Poupaud, Denis Menochet, Swann Arlaud, Eric Caravaca, François Marthouret, Bernard Verley, Josiane Balasko and Helene Vincent.

'FAST AND FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS AND SHAW'

The first spin-off movie of the "Fast and Furious" series, starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza Gonzalez, Eddie Marsan, Teresa Mahoney and Sonia Goswami, was released this week.

Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson return to play their characters in "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw," in which diplomatic security agents Luke Hobbs and Deckard form an alliance against the antagonist Brixton of the movie.

The movie, in which the British actor Idris Elba stars as Brixton, is directed by David Leitch. Written by Chris Morgan, Jonathan Sela is the cinematographer for the movie.

'GENİŞ AİLE KOMŞU KIZI'

Directed by Cüneyt İnay, Ufuk Özkan and Bülent Çolak star in "Geniş Aile Komşu Kızı" ("Extended Family Neighbor's Daughter"). The Özkan and Çolak duo are accompanied by Rojda Demirer, Emre Altuğ, Mine Teber, Tolga Canbeyli and Tuğçe Karabayır. The movie is about how two guys, who are trying to get their lives together by opening a car wash shop, meet a girl.

'ÖLÜ YATIRIM'

Starring Anıl Çelik and Serkan Dağlı, "Ölü Yatırım" ("Dead Investment") is about the absurd events of two brothers engaged in grave digging.

Directed by Neslihan Yıldız Alak, the movie also stars Öykü Çelik, Ceren Kaplakarslan, Nursel Köse, Seyithan Özdemir and Köksal Engür.

'JİNNA: KARABASAN'

Directed by Ebru Delibaş, "Jinna: Karabasan" ("Jinna: Nightmare") stars Sena Özcan, Vedat Delibaş, Kenan Balık and Batuhan Zeybek. It is about the story of a young journalist who starts researching at a former mental hospital in Cappadocia.

'LUIS AND THE ALIENS'

Directed by Christoph Lauenstein and Wolfgang Lauenstein, the animation "Luis and the Aliens" is about young Luis, who does not have many friends at school who befriends with three aliens by helping them return home.