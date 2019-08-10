6 movies to watch during bayram

'A Faithful Man'

Directed and acted by one of the famous faces of French movies, Louis Garrel's "A Faithful Man" also stars Laetitia Casta, one of the popular names of the '90s, and Lily-Rose Depp.

The movie written by Garrel together with Jean-Claude Carriere focuses on the relationship of a married couple.

'Iron Sky: The Coming Race'

Finnish director Timo Vuorensola's science fiction, a mixture of action and comedy, "Iron Sky: The Coming Race" will meet with the audience.

The sequel features Julia Dietze, Tom Green, Udo Kier, Lloyd Kaufman, Stephanie Paul, Tero Kaukomaa, Vladimir Burlakov, Martin Swabey, Emily Atack, John Flanders, James Quinn, Jukka Hilden and Lloyd Li.

In the sequel to "Iron Sky," where Nazis try to take over the world, the world has become uninhabitable due to nuclear war. The remaining people live at the Nazis' base on the moon. However, as the living conditions for those living here start deteriorating, it becomes necessary to travel to a secret city in the center of the world. As they do, they will encounter a race of reptiles and their dinosaur army under the leadership of Vril.

'Blood Myth'

The "Blood Myth," directed by Sean Brown and Luke Gosling, starring Jonathan McClean, Anna Dawson, Hannah Chalmers and Matt Ray Brown, is attracting thriller fans from around the world.

According to a story written by two directors and believed to be a myth, a group of journalists are drawn into an investigation that is believed to be dangerous and ominous, led by an evil group. This research reveals some hidden evil forces.

'Siccin 6'

Directed by Alper Mestçi, "Siccin 6" is the Turkish horror movie of the week and is about the story of a man and his daughter finding themselves among strange events.

This last part of the series features Merve Ateş, Adnan Koç, Dilara Büyükbayraktar, Fatih Murat Teke, Sibel Aytan and Hüseyin Taş.

'Dora and the Lost City of Gold'

Starring Isabela Moner "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" tells the story of Dora's quest to save her family. Dora has been embarking on adventures since her childhood.

The American actress and singer Isabela Moner is accompanied by Michael Pena, Eva Longoria, Jeffrey Wahlberg, Madeleine Madden and Eugenio Derbez in this movie directed by James Bobin.

'Konuşan Hayvanlar'

Directed by Mustafa Kotan, "Konuşan Hayvanlar" ("Talking Animals") describes how a young man who grew up in an animal park where his family worked and could hear animals speak. He tries to protect the animals from the ambitious owner of the park.

The comedy stars Emir Özyakışır, Ayça Erturan, Ferit Aktuğ, Hülya Duyar, Ebru Akel Sancak, Aslı Samat, Barış Çelikkol, Eray Demirkol, Orhan Eşkin, Naz Ar and Cantürk Çolak.