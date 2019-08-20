This week's films in theaters

'Late Night'

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, "Late Night" hit the silver screen in Turkish theaters this week. The movie focuses on the story of Katherine Newbury, who presents a late-night talk show. Accused of being a misogynist, she decides to add a female employee to her team comprising of white males, in a bid to disprove the accusation. Events become interesting when she employs Molly. The production stars Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, Max Casella, Hugh Dancy, John Lithgow, Denis O'Hare, Reid Scott, and Amy Ryan.

'Nous Finirons Ensemble'

To get away from everything, Max wants to stay at his summer house. However, as a birthday surprise he meets some old friends he has not seen for years over there. Max tries to fake happiness in this accidental comedy, but the uninvited guests will experience many things. The number of children of these friends increased, priorities changed and lives changed. But the dose of laughter is still the same. What if there is no place to hide the little white lies anymore?

Written and directed by French actor Guillaume Canet, "Nous Finirons Ensemble" ("Little White Lies") features François Cluzet, Marion Cotillard and Gilles Lellouche.

'Alcatraz'

Written and directed by Andrew Jones, "Alcatraz" is about a group of prisoners. Led by an armed robber and a gangster, they attempt to escape from the infamous Alcatraz Island prison. The movie stars Derek Nelson, Gareth Lawrence and Lee Bane.

'Play or Die'

Lucas and Chloe, two passionate gamers, decide to participate in Paranoia, an exclusive escape game. Soon after they meet four other participants in the game, they understand that only one of them will get out alive. Based on the bestselling novel "Puzzle," the film is directed by Jacques Kluger and stars Charley Palmer Rothwell, Roxane Mesquida and Marie Zabukovec.

'Can You Keep a Secret'

Based on the blockbuster New York Times bestseller, the film revolves around the story of Emma. Thinking they are about to crash, Emma spills her secrets to a stranger on a plane. She thinks he was a stranger until she meets Jack, her company's young CEO, who now knows every humiliating detail about her. Starring Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin and Kimiko Glenn, the romantic comedy is directed by Elise Duran.

'Sesinde Aşk Var'

"Sesinde Aşk Var" ("Love in Her Voice") tells the story of a young girl who loses her balance at a time when she needs direction in her life. Seventeen-year-old Deniz is raised by her grandfather after losing her parents at an early age. She likes singing but needs to focus on her lessons. However, everything changes when she meets Rüzgar, the new boy at school. While she does what she wants to do, that is, making music with Rüzgar, this triggers her grandfather's illness. She is stuck between her grandfather and passion for music. Then, she learns the biggest secret of her life. Directed by Osman Taşçı, the romance features Burak Tozkoparan, Hayal Köseoğlu, Gizem Güneş, Deniz Barut and Feride Çetin

'The Angry Birds Movie 2'

The sequel to "The Angry Birds Movie" (2016), the animation of the week is directed by Thurop Van Orman. The production concerns Red, Chuck and Bomb being forced to team up with Leonard and the rest of the pigs when an advanced weapon threatens both Bird and Piggy Island.