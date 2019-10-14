6 movies in Turkish theaters this week

'Dolor y Gloria'



Famous director Pedro Almodovar's "Dolor y Gloria" ("Pain and Glory"), winner of Best Actor and Best Soundtrack at Cannes Film Festival and nominated for an Oscar in Spain this year, will be presented to Turkish audiences this week. The film, starring Antonio Banderas, is about the past and present-day choices of an experienced filmmaker, Salvador Mallo, who is now far from his youth, and the events that have left his mark on his life.



The production stars Penelope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia and Leonardo Sbaraglia. The soundtracks of the film belong to Alberto Iglesias.



'7. Koğuştaki Mucize'



"7. Koğuştaki Mucize" ("Miracle in Cell No. 7"), starring Aras Bulut İynemli, Nisa Sofiya Aksongur, Celile Toyon, İlker Aksum, Mesut Akusta, Deniz Baysal, Yurdaer Okur and Sarp Akkaya, is another movie set to meet the audience this week. Directed by Mehmet Ada Öztekin, the film tells the story of Memo, who lived in an Aegean town under martial law in 1983 and was unjustly jailed, and his 7-year-old daughter. A drama written by Kubilay Tat and directed by Danish Torben Forsberg, the film brings the reuniting story of the father and daughter to the silver screen.



'Gemini Men'



Directed by Oscar-laurate filmmaker Ang Lee and starring Will Smith, "Gemini Men" is poised to attract the attention of science-fiction and action enthusiasts. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong and Douglas Hodge are also part of the cast. Will Smith plays the distinguished assassin Henry Brogan, who is targeted and pursued by a young agent who is able to predict his every move at once.



Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, the film was shot in a next-generation digital format with 60 frames per second, which is more than twice the traditional film frame rate. With this aspect, the film gives the audience a deeper and more realistic 3D experience.



'Angel of Mine'



"Angel of Mine," starring Noomi Rapace, is about the events that developed as a result of a woman who lost her daughter in a fire, meeting by chance with 7-year-old Lola, whom the daughter resembles very much. Noomi Rapace is accompanied by Rebecca Bower, Luke Evans, Finn Little, Annika Whiteley and Yvonne Strahovski in the production, directed by Kim Farrant.



'Ready or Not'



Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, "Ready or Not" tells the horrendous events that a young girl experiences at her wedding at her husband's family's mansion experiences after she participates in her husband's family's traditional games.



Featuring elements of horror, thriller and comedy, the film stars Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O'brien, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell and Melanie Scrofano in the lead roles.



'Deux Moi'



Directed by Cedric Klapisch, who is best known for his film "L'Auberge Espagnole" ("Pot Luck"), "Deux Moi" ("Someone, Somewhere") focuses on the isolated parallel lives of Remy and Melanie, who, despite being neighbors, have yet to meet.



The film, which sheds light on the lonely lives of two young neighbors living in side-by-side apartments in Paris, stars François Civil, Ana Girardot, Camille Cottin, Simon Abkarian and Eye Haidara in the leading roles.