Two Turkish films top most-watched in last 10 months list

A total of five out of the top 10 films that attracted the attention of cinemagoers in the first 10 months of the year were domestic productions.



According to Box Office Turkey, a total of 42,731,165 people went to the cinema in the first 10 months of the year, bringing TL 686.40 million in box-office returns. "Organize İşler Sazan Sarmalı" ("Magic Carpet Ride 2"), written and directed by Yılmaz Erdoğan, topped the list with 3,537,429 viewers and TL 54.84 million in revenue.



The film "7. Koğuştaki Mucize" (""Miracle in Cell No. 7"), starring Aras Bulut İynemli, Nisa Sofiya Aksongur, Celile Toyon, İlker Aksum, Mesut Akusta, Deniz Baysal, Yurdaer Okur and Sarp Akkaya, was watched by 785,058 viewers, ranking second. Written by Kubilay Tat and directed by Mehmet Ada Öztekin, the film has made TL 48.3 million in revenue since it was released on Oct. 11. The film tells the story of Memo and his 7-year-old daughter Ova, who lived in an Aegean town under martial law in 1983 and was unjustly jailed, trying to reunite each other.



Co-directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, "Avengers: Endgame" reached out to 2,480,284 viewers, ranking third in the list. The film, strarring award-winning actors and actresses like Robert Downey, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, made TL 44.82 million in revenue.



Directed by Todd Phillips, "Joker" ranked fourth among the most-watched 10 films, attracting 1,589,046 viewers and bringing TL 31.1 million in revenue since it was released in Turkey on Oct. 4. A combination of thriller and a drama, the film stars Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role. The film tells how Arthur Fleck, an unsuccessful comedian and the greatest enemy of Batman, one of DS Comics characters, turns into the Joker character as his teenager's mind slowly sails into psychologically uncanny waters.



"Kral Şakir Korsanlar Diyarı" ("King Shakir: Land of Pirates"), the sequel of "Kral Şakir Oyun Zamanı" ("King Shakir: Let the Game Begin"), ranked fifth in the list. The film, an animation which tells the story of King Shakir and his friends trapped in a mysterious sphere during an adventure, reached 1,537,829 viewers, making TL 25.92 million in revenue.



"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza Gonzalez, Eddie Marsan, Teresa Mahoney and Sonia Goswami, was named the sixth most-watched film with 1,445,646 viewers. Since it was released in August, the film brought TL 26.35 million in revenue. Directed by David Leitch, the film has British actor Idris Elba playing Brixton.



Directed by Tuğçe Soysop, "Can Dostlar" ("True Friends") was watched by 1,218,809 people, ranking seventh in the list. The film, featuring the story of a group of neighborhood children who join hands to take their playground away from the Bad Kazım, brought TL 15.75 million in revenue.



"Bizim İçin Şampiyon" ("Champion"), starring Ekin Koç, Farah Zeynep Abdullah and Fikret Kuşkan, ranked eight in the list. Released in late 2018, the film reached out to a total of 2,568,572 viewers, including 1,11,783 in 2019, bringing a total of TL 34.15 million.



"Captain Marvel," in which Oscar-winner Brie Larson plays "Carol Denver," was watched by 1,079,931 cinemagoers, ranking ninth in the list. Co-directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, and starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Lee Pace, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening, Gemma Chan and Mckenna Grace, the film brought TL 19.42 million in box office returns.



Directed by Chad Stahelski, "John Wick 3: Parabellum" was watched by 944,173 viewers, ranking 10th in the list. The film made TL 16.70 million in revenue.