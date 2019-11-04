5 movies hitting the big screen this week

'Gisaengchung'

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's Golden Palm-winning "Gisaengchung" ("Parasite") met the Turkish audience this week.

A combination of thriller and drama, the film tells the story of the Kim family and what happens when their son, who lives in a basement in Seoul, becomes the private tutor of Da-hye, the daughter of the wealthy Park family.

Co-written by Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han, the film stars Kang-ho Song, Yeo-jeong Jo, Woo-sik Choi, So-dam Park, Seo-Joon Park, Sun-kyun Lee, Jeong-eun Lee and Hye-jin Jang.

'Terminator: Dark Fate'

"Terminator: Dark Fate," a new action, adventure, science-fiction film is directed by Tim Miller, the director of "Deadpool."

Produced by James Cameron, the creator of the "Terminator" classics, the film is about Sarah Connor and Grace, the human-cyborg hybrid fighting against the Terminators from the future, and struggling to protect a young girl pursued by Terminator, an updated version of the T-1000.

Co-written by Billy Ray and Justin Rhodes, the film stars Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Edward Furlong, Brett Azar and Diego Boneta.

'Clown Motel: Spirits Arise'

Directed by Joseph Kelly, the film stars Tony Moran, Ari Lehman, Martin Klebba, Elinor Price, Julie Anne Prescott, Angeline Mirenda and Amanda Kott.

The horror film focuses on a group of ghost hunters trying to unravel the mysteries of a motel occupied by the souls of the clowns who once lived there.

'Araf 3: Cinler Kitabı'

Written and directed by Biray Dalkıran, "Araf 3: Cinler Kitabı" ("Araf 3: The Book of Jinn") revolves around the events that takes place when a girl and her friends look for a way out of the dangerous jinn world to save her brother.



The film stars Mehmet Baştürk, Çağla Erdimen, Emre Özmen, Sevgi Akoğlu and Ufuk Başar Can, and has Bade İde as makeup artist.

'Merhaba Güzel Vatanım'

Written by Ahmet Ümit, "Merhaba Güzel Vatanım" ("Hello, My Beautiful Homeland") is about the similarities between the lives of Nazım Hikmet and Ahmet Ümit.

Directed by Cengiz Özkarabekir, the film stars Yetkin Dikinciler, Serkan Altıntaş, Berna Laçin, Pelin Batu, Umut Başkırma, Levent Üzümcü, İskender Bağcılar and Alper Türedi.