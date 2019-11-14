Upcoming Malatya Film Festival celebrates 9th year

Preparations for the 9th Malatya International Film Festival to be held this year with the support of the Malatya Metropolitan Municipality and Governorship have been completed. The main jury members of the National Feature and National Short Films for the festival, which has a schedule full of entertainment from Nov. 15 to 19, have been announced.



The National Feature Film main jury consists of jury head director Derviş Zaim, scriptwriter and director Gürhan Özçiftçi, academic Dila Ulusoy, actress Devin Özgür Çınar, actor Ekin Koç, art director Natali Yares and cinematographer Feza Çaldıran.



The National Short Film festival main jury consists of jury head actor Müfit Can Saçıntı, professor Mehmet Zelka, actor Hakan Karsak, producer Mustafa Karadeniz, Banu Özdemir, Nihan Belgin and academic Hakan Aşkan.



The Directors Association Platform Jury includes directors Ezel Akay, Aydın Sayman and Yasemin Türkmenli.



The Movie Critics Association (SİYAD) jury consists of Sadi Çilingir, Oğuzhan Ersümer and Tuncer Çetinkaya.



Director Haydar Işık, who is also the director of the 9th Malatya International Film Festival, said: "We have made all our efforts in a short time and will do so until the end of the festival. Naturally, there may be some disruptions or minor mistakes in the process. I and my team are working hard to make it a fair festival. A fair festival full of cinema awaits Malatya and cinema goers."



The films competing at the National Feature Films category are Burak Çevik's "Aidiyet" ("Belonging"), "Bir Rüya Gördüm Anlatsam da Anlamazsınız" ("I Had a Dream, You Won't Understand Even If I Told"), Dilsiz" ("Tongueless") by Murat Pay, "Kapan" ("Trap") by Seyid Çolak, "Kızım Gibi Kokuyorsun" ("Scent of My Daughter") by Olgun Özdemir, "Kimsesizler Oteli" ("The Hotel of Waifs") by Rıdvan Karaman, "Kovan" ("The Hive") by Eylem Kaftan, "Küçük Şeyler" ("Little Things") by Kıvanç Sezer, "Omar ve Biz" ("Omar and Us)" by Maryna Er Gorbach, Mehmet Bahadır Er and "Sınırlar" ("Boundaries") by Ece Cantürk.



The films competing at the National Short Films category are "Fotoğraf" ("The Photograph") by Ozan Takış, "Acil Çırak Aranıyor" ("Urgent Tyro Wanted") by Osman Çakır, "Günlerin Ardından" ("As Life Goes On") by Ferit Karol, "Lekesiz" ("Staianless") by Mehmet Oğuz Yıldırım, "Eksik" ("Lack") by Volkan Budak, "İyi Yemek Öldürür" ("Good Food Kills") by Umut Evirgen, "Yağmur Olup Şehre Düşüyorum" ("I'm Raining Down Into The City") by Kasım Ördek, "Taş" ("Stone") by Alican Yücesoy, "Mezarlık Çalgıcıları" ("Musicians of Cemetery") by Mehmet İsmail Çeçen, Ramazan Akkuş and "Frakta: Munchies" by Zahid Çetinkaya.