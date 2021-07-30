Forest fires hit Turkey's coastal resort areas

Multiple devastating forest fires were burning simultaneously across Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean coasts, including in many popular vacation spots – Antalya, Bodrum and Marmaris.
Warning for graphic content of dead wildlife.
Dark smoke drifts over a hotel complex during a massive forest fire near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, on July 29, 2021.
