Forest fires hit Turkey's coastal resort areas

by Agencies Jul 30, 2021 9:48 am +03 +03:00

Multiple devastating forest fires were burning simultaneously across Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean coasts, including in many popular vacation spots – Antalya, Bodrum and Marmaris.

Warning for graphic content of dead wildlife.

Dark smoke drifts over a hotel complex during a massive forest fire near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, on July 29, 2021.

AFP Photo

Smoke rises from a forest fire close to a touristic hotel in the Içmeler area of the Aegean coastal town of Marmaris, Turkey, Thursday, July 29, 2021.

AP Photo

The remains of a burned turtle lay in an area scorched by a forest fire near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, July 29, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Plumes of black smoke rise from a forest near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, July 29, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A residential area burns during a forest fire near the town of Manavgat, east of the resort city of Antalya, Turkey, on July 29, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A forest fire burns near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, on July 29, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A resident watches the flames in an area scorched by a forest fire near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, on July 29, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Hotel complexes stand in the area scorched by a fire in the Içmeler area of the Aegean coastal town of Marmaris, Muğla province, Turkey, on July 29, 2021.

AA Photo

Volunteers treat a cat wounded during a forest fire near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, on July 29, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Tourists walk during a massive forest fire near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, on July 29, 2021.

AFP Photo

A burnt house is seen as a massive forest fire spread to Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, on July 29, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A forest fire burns near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, on July 29, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Smoke rises over the Içmeler area of the Aegean coastal town of Marmaris, Muğla province, Turkey, on July 29, 2021.

AA Photo

A forest fire burns near Marmaris, Muğla province, Turkey, July 29, 2021.

AA Photo

A man lays on a mattress at the bask of a truck while leaving the area during a massive forest fire near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, July 29, 2021.

AFP Photo

People stand next to a burnt house during a massive forest fire near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, on July 29, 2021.

AFP Photo

People walk past flames in a burning area during a massive forest fire near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, on July 29, 2021.

AFP Photo

The remains of a burnt animal lay is seen in a burnt area during a massive forest fire near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, July 29, 2021.

AFP Photo

Heavy clouds of smoke rise from a massive forest fire near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, July 29, 2021.

AFP Photo

People extinguish bushes in flame during a massive forest fire near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, July 29, 2021.

AFP Photo

A forest fire burns near Marmaris, Muğla province, Turkey, July 29, 2021.

AA Photo

People extinguish bushes in flame during a massive forest fire near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, July 29, 2021.

AFP Photo

A forest fire burns near a hotel in Bodrum, Muğla province, Turkey, July 29, 2021.

AA Photo

A cameraman films during a massive forest fire near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, July 29, 2021.

AFP Photo

A woman takes a selfie on the beach as smoke billows from a massive forest fire near Manavgat, Antalya province, Turkey, July 29, 2021.

AFP Photo

Scorched forest after a massive fire seen near Marmaris, Muğla province, Turkey, July 29, 2021.

AA Photo

A forest fire burns near a hotel in Bodrum, Muğla province, Turkey, July 29, 2021.

AA Photo

