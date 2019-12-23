Eight movies debut this week

Eight films, including three domestic ones, will hit Turkish movie theaters this week.

'Bombshell'

"Bombshell," starring Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie, is a biographical film about several women, including television workers Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly, who try to expose the abuse and harassment created at work by media boss Roger Ailes.

Leading actors Robbie, Theron and Kidman are accompanied by John Lithgow, Liv Hewson, Kate McKinnon, Alice Eve, Nazanin Boniadi, Connie Britton, Allison Janney, Ashley Greene and Malcolm McDowell.

In the film, directed by Jay Roach, Nicole Kidman plays television commentator Gretchen Carlson, and Charlize Theron plays Megyn Kelly, who has been transferred from Fox to NBC, while Roger Ailes, who is at the center of events, is played by John Lithgow.

'Ema'

From the director of "Tony Manero," "No" and "Jackie," Pablo Larrain, "Ema," is about a couple dealing with the adoption of a child. The film stars Mariana Di Girolamo, Santiago Cabrera, Josefina Fiebelkorn, Giannina Fruttero and Gael Garcia Bernal. The screenplay was written by Alejandro Moreno and Guillermo Calderon.

'Beyaz Hüzün'

Written and directed by Kenan Korkmaz "Beyaz Hüzün" ("White Sadness") stars Murat Yatman, Duygu Poyraz, Şenol Kara, Edip Tutal, Ali Poyraz, Yavuz Gürbüz, Suat Ergin and Yakup Keskin. The film, adapted for cinema from İsmail Bilgin's eponymous novel, tells the story of an immigrant sergeant, Abrek who travels to Sarıkamış after the Balkan War. The film was shot in the rural areas of Erzincan's Çayırlı district. The soundtrack was composed by Yıldıray Gürgen.

'Kırk Yalan'

"Kırk Yalan" ("Forty Lies"), starring Oğuzhan Uğur, Timur Acar, Ferdi Sancar, Berat Yenilmez, Hakan Meriçliler, Zeynep Alkan, Melis Sabah and Ataberk Doğan, is set to attract the attention of comedy enthusiasts. Directed by Hamdi Alkan, the film revolves around the events on a henna night celebration that spirals out of control.

'Kader Postası'

Co-directed by Çiğdem Bozali and Elif Akarsu Polat, "Kader Postası" ("Fated Hearts") tells the story of Zeynep who lives in a small village with her best friend Yusuf. After the two friends are separated, Zeynep grows increasingly isolated and as adult tries to find love in the letters she sends to prisoners.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," directed by J.J. Abrahams, the director of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," is the final film of the Skywalker series. The film deals with the last great battle of the Resistance in the name of freedom and the reunion of the beloved characters of the Star Wars universe.

The cast of the fantastic science fiction, which comes to the fore with action scenes, includes Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Carrie Fisher, Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill, Ian McDiarmid, Keri Russell, Billy Dee Williams, Domhnall Gleeson and Richard E. Grant.

'Donkey King'

The animated production "Donkey King," is directed by Aziz Jindani. It revolves around events that develop when Mangu, an adventurous and imaginative donkey, finds itself as the king's heir during its journey.

'Elfland'

Logan Spence's animation "Elfland" features the adventures of a team of three detectives tasked with finding Saint Nicholas' lost sleigh.