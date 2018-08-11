Historic ‘civilianization' movement and markets

From the 2007 referendum that paved the way for the election of the president by the public, to the 2010 and 2017 referendums, we are going through one of the most significant times in the Turkish Republic's history.

This is a period of the most important "civilianization" movement the country has ever undergone and the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections was the most critical step of this historic process, taking it to the next level with a new presidential governance system.

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey is managing this process, both inside and outside at the same time. Erdoğan is doing this with a transformation process that is disabling the controlling focus point that was established to chain Turkey one by one.

The global economy-politics, together with the emerging Asia-Pacific and the Southern Hemisphere, which is increasing its effectiveness, is creating new economic and political alliances. We are exploring new collaborations with BRICS - an association of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Latin America together with Mexico and Venezuela, Nigeria, North Africa, the Gulf Region, the Middle East, the Balkans, the Caucasus, Central Asia, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Turkey is at a juncture where international efforts toward new global partnerships have intensified and it is called to take part in these collaborations. The country is carrying out an international diplomacy doing justice to the multifaceted, multilayered, multipolar global political economy without weakening or neglecting its relations with the Atlantic Alliance.

Starting from Asia-Pacific, China, Japan and South Korea, we have accelerated enriched commercial and financial cooperation with many emerging economies such as India, Russia, Brazil and Mexico. On top of that, we are advancing this diversified commercial and financial relations network on a global scale with the "civilianization" movement that is historic for Turkey's future.

At this point, while building a new model in the fields of education, law and defense following a global vision, we are bringing standardization based on corporate governance principles to civil and military bureaucracy and the judiciary as an important trivet of the "civilianization" and democratization movements, in order to open up for accountability.

While Turkey initiated a "civilianization" movement that will carry the country the top places among the world's top 15 countries over the next 25 years, it is very sad that economic circles, especially financial market professionals have suffocated the agenda of the country with shallow and manipulative market dynamics over exchange rates that are blurring the "bright" horizon of Turkey's future.

The "civilianization" movement that will strengthen Turkey's multifaceted, multilayered set of new diplomacy and its international reputation is a process that should be on the contrary embraced by market professionals and economic circles. I hope that we will quickly overcome this vicious conflict and struggle over the exchange rates for a bright future.

A new era with BRICS-MINT

A critical detail among the many important headlines of President Erdoğan's action plan announced for the first 100 days of the first cabinet of the presidential government system is the message of diversification, strengthening and the prioritization of the "Atlantic" or "Western" weighted understanding instead toward BRICS-MINT (Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria and Turkey).

Now we are going through a period where new international collaborations emerge to eliminate the "'global interest clamp" run over the triangle of the IMF with international rating agencies and international financial institutions since the middle of the Cold War era, which has been controlled by the asymmetric order of the Atlantic-centered "North-West" alliance since the 1860s.

It's such a period that the BRICS-MINT, have accelerated to establish a new global trade network focused on using each other's local currencies and new development banks towards investments they can perform together.

This new process means that newly emerging countries can supply financing to projects they will carry out together with new development banks they will form among themselves, without being dependent on the World Bank controlled by the U.S. and EU, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, and the Asian Development Bank, they can issue bonds in the capital markets of each other, thus creating inter-financing opportunities.

One would wish that, with its old name, the Undersecretariat of Treasury had already started studies for the issuance of "Pandabond" in the Chinese capital market for the last three years. Even if they are late, it is important that these steps quickly come into play.

In the channels of commerce, as emerging centers of attraction, Turkey Russia, India, Mexico, Iran, Brazil, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Africa and Nigeria, countries who control almost 60 percent of the world gross domestic product and global trade, establish a new trade-finance transfer network based on raw materials, intermediate goods, final products, and energy.

They also open up international trade with projects among each other in the close future using blockchain systems and digital money based on their national currencies might mean that that the 70-year-old "dollar empire" may weaken. There are endless benefits to look for clues of this global clash happening over the pastor Andrew Brunson incident.