'First the world' or 'first the US'?

Globalization defines the unlimited circulation of goods, services, energy, human assets, invention, technology, information and communication between countries, and more broadly, world societies. Unlimited means that no country or group of countries can set rules or impose restrictions on free circulation according to their own interests. In 1991, when the Soviet Union, and its extension, the Eastern Bloc, disintegrated, international circles stated that this led the way for globalization. President Bill Clinton and his deputy Al Gore's messages and the fact that they led to the establishment of the G20 club, which includes Turkey, have given hope to people that a new global order was being formed according to the interests of all countries.

After the Clinton era, Sept. 11 and then the Afghanistan and Iraq operations showed that absolute hegemony, which had returned with the Bush period, and globalization were only favorable if they were in the interests of the U.S. In 2003, the U.S. saw that a global order in which it was the "only prioritized" was no longer demanded in the U.N. Vladimir Putin in Russia, Luiz Inacio "Lula" Da Silva in Brazil, Hugo Chavez in Venezuela, French President Jacques Chirac and German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder all said in that period that they do not desire a world where all U.S. demands are realized with their positions, statements and decisions.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership, Turkey challenged the Cyprus operation imposed by the U.S. and the European Union in 2005. After that, a new period started with the attack on the Council of State in 2006, the Hrant Dink murder, the lawsuit to shut down the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the Gezi Park events, the Dec. 17-25 events, till the malevolent Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) coup attempt on July 15. In 2014, President Erdoğan announced that Turkey rejected globalization "solely based on the interest of only a few countries" by saying, "The world is greater than five" at the U.N. General Assembly.

Erdoğan, with his statement that "the global economic-political system must radically change," has carried the ongoing arguments and conflicts since 2003 to an irreversible level. German Chancellor Merkel's call during her last speech at Davos that a world structured under the hegemony of the U.S. and based on the "fear codes" of the Cold War no longer has a place to go confirms the situation.

If you would like to understand what happened to Iraq, Libya, Iran and Venezuela and what Turkey is fighting against with all its resources, look at the situation from this perspective: the World or the U.S.

The Great Wall of China is visible from Karpas

With President Erdoğan, we rejected all of the Cyprus plans that the U.S. and the EU's leading countries were trying to impose on us in 2005. Since 2006, Turkey has suffered from and was exposed to many attacks, from the Council of State attack to the murder of Hrant Dink, the AK Party closure lawsuit, the Gezi events, the Dec. 17-25 events, the Kobani events, the Trench trap and the July 15 coup attempt. That was not enough. With secret embargos on the economy and with the open attack last August, they tried to pull Turkey into a vortex. If we had not been determined and believing, today, we would be talking about a Turkey dragged into darkness.

Turkey, with the resolution it put forth in 2005 on the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), held all the wealth in the exclusive economic area, which represents Turkey's and the TRNC's economic rights arising from international law in the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey could have faced a severe loss in terms of the exclusive economic area in the Eastern Mediterranean if the Karpas Cape was lost because of the Cyprus Agreement that was brought forth from 2003 until 2005. The attitude that was taken on the Cyprus issue in 2005 brought Turkey to a broad "exclusive economic area" in the Eastern Mediterranean today.

Professor Çağrı Erhan points out that since the Anatolian Plateau, on top of being at an angle of 1.5 degrees on the map of Asia Minor, with an average altitude of 2,000 meters, the exclusive economic area not only reaches to Egypt, but to Libya in the West and Israel in the east. Therefore, our policy in the last 14 years, along with our national ships that possess deep drilling capabilities, turned Turkey into an important economic, political, and military power in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey has to be very careful about land and real estate investments of some foreigners in strategic areas in the TRNC. In a world where "the Chinese Wall could be seen from the Karpas Cape," as the global political economy is being reshaped, we should not underestimate the "unique weight" of Turkey being among the most effective playmaker countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.