US knows well the easiest way to cheap oil

The oil-based energy game, escalated by the first and second industrial revolutions, led to World War I due to competition between leading countries and claimed the lives of 21 million people. Excessive production capacity, consumption and real estate investments all caused by the industrialization that gained speed after the war triggered the Great Depression of 1929. As a result, the U.S. economy collapsed and Germany went bankrupt. This dark economic picture presented the world with a new world war. More than 70 million people lost their lives in World War II. The U.S. formed a new world order in which it riveted its own empire. Under the Marshall Plan, the U.S. exported its goods to the world, becoming the world's largest economy.

In 1979, the ratio of total U.S. public debt to national income was 31 percent, rising to 58 percent in 1999. The U.S. was the leader of the world economy, and its debt burden, current account deficit and budget deficit were manageable. Today, the ratio of U.S. public debt to national income is 108 percent. The sum of the budget deficit and the current account deficit is nearing $1.5 trillion, and 40 percent of Americans do not have $400 to spend tomorrow morning. Let me also mention the $15 trillion that the U.S. war machine has siphoned from its citizens since the Gulf War. For the sake of its challenged economy, the U.S. is preparing a war environment by systematically escalating tension with all the leading countries.

The global trade war, caused by U.S. President Donald Trump, is striking global trade, particularly the machinery and automotive industries. In order to save its economy from the economic downswing, the U.S., in a very dangerous way, is pushing the entire world into an environment that depends on the war machine. It is also pushing the U.K., the EU, China and Russia to war as well as driving a Middle East summit in Poland, where even the war scenario with Iran is discussed. Every day, it is taking steps to feed tension that it hopes will save its depressed economy with arms exports.

Through Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, which it has been controlling completely, it has turned the Middle East into a powder keg that could blow up at any moment. Will some 500 million people die in the new war environment that Washington has created to procure new markets for itself?

The role of Venezuela in the Iran strategy

Imagine a world where a conference on security and peace in the Middle East is held in Warsaw; even though the U.S. and Israel are represented at the top level, the EU side prefers low-level representation. Transcripts of the speeches Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers to journalists are first distributed to the press like, "The war with Iran, which will be in the common interest of all of us, will be discussed," but then there are claims of "mistranslation" and words are replaced with terms like "struggle." On top of that, the date of the conference in question coincides with the 40th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution, and a bomb attack kills 27 people in Iran on the day when Netanyahu uttered these words. Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif conveyed the message, "Is it no coincidence that Iran is hit by terror on the very day that #WarsawCircus begins?"

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who was disturbed by the EU's low-level representation, called on his European allies to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran. Besides, he described the new payment systems project to facilitate the EU's trade relations with Iran as an attempt to disrupt U.S. sanctions against the Iranian regime, warning against the further breakdown of relations between Europe and the U.S. In the meantime, Russian, Turkish and Iranian leaders met in Sochi, conveying to the world the message that the way has been cleared for historic opportunities for the future of Syria and permanent peace.

This whole picture shows that if the U.S. intends to create new war markets to save the U.S. economy and to trigger a war between the Saudi Arabia-UAE-Egypt-Israel alliance and Iran in the Middle East; such a quest will obviously lead to a boom in global oil prices which will lead to expensive fuel prices for Americans and push the Republican Party and the Trump administration into a corner. So, if the U.S. needs to find cheap oil for its people, it is necessary to actualize the power change in Venezuela as soon as possible and introduce cheap oil to the U.S. In essence, the Iranian issue is directly linked to Venezuela.