Conflict in Pacific shifts to the Mediterranean

I sat to write this article with great grief due to the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka. Since the late 1960s, a dark, global force has been continuing its inhumane attacks with vicious operations to drag people from different religions, different sects and different worldviews into chaos so they hate each other. When we look behind the scenes of such tragic events, we see the tension caused by the shift in the "power center" from the Atlantic to the Asia-Pacific and the dark mechanism that feeds these uncertainties.

The Asia-Pacific continues to rise under the leadership of China, which is dependent on its easy and uninterrupted access to critical raw materials, primarily to energy derivatives and mines. This is why you should not envision the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in your mind only as a project where China wants to easily deliver its goods to every point of the world. More than that, the BRI is a project that increases China's ability to reach critically important raw materials from a large number of corridors.

Therefore, the BRI project has to reach the Mediterranean, Europe, and especially, Africa, via Turkey, Greece and Italy. For this reason, there's a growing competition among Mediterranean countries to sell the petroleum and natural gas in their exclusive economic areas to Central and Northern European countries with serious energy needs, as nearby regions, and to Asia-Pacific, as a distant region.

The U.S., on the other hand, declared Russia and China, which they saw as the most critical threats to its international interests, as rivals. After that, the U.S. administration, with its discontent due to the increasing roles of the two countries in energy and global commodities between Atlantic and Asia-Pacific, has adopted a language, an attitude and passed legislation in Congress that we increasingly define as "threats."

The threatening tone that the U.S. administration chose today, and its economic and political sanctions' messages and steps toward countries like Turkey, which would like to create a more balanced set of policies between the U.S.-Russia-China trio, only alienates these countries from the U.S. Sadly, it seems that the tensions in the Middle East and the Mediterranean due to terror seem to now extend to New Zealand and Sri Lanka due to the clash between the Atlantic and the Asia-Pacific regions.

From now on, it shouldn't be ‘all inclusive'

We can define the four basic elements that make countries leaders in their regions and their national sovereignty to last forever as economic powers, political powers, military powers and information powers. Ataturk, beyond his understanding of these basic elements, is a leader that we admire for his genius that taught us that the most important condition for the national sovereignty of a country to last forever is to entrust national sovereignty and the country to the younger generations. The fact that Turkey ensures information security with national institutions and national software, by strengthening our global and regional intelligence skills, raises our capacity to capture any terrorist, anywhere in the world, beyond Turkey's borders with its successful operations that enhance our national security to the highest level.

From Europe to New Zealand, from Africa to Sri Lanka, from America to Spain, from Asia to the Middle East, terror and street movements negatively affect the economic and social productivity of societies. Thus, strengthening Turkey's global perception in the fight against terrorism naturally, positively influences the number of tourists coming to Turkey.

Moreover, from now own, we have to include different areas such as congress, health, golf, trekking, history that are more value-adding to Turkey in tourism, not only sun and sand. However, Turkey cannot sustain the increase in added value in tourism with all-inclusive. This concept, which I have criticized from the beginning, and that I was criticized for criticizing, has completed its mission. Turkey has the potential for $100 billion in tourism revenue. While setting ambitious targets, it is also time, even late, to review the old "stuck" methods.