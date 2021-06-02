Plastic "snow" coats Sri Lankan coast: An environmental disaster

The cargo ship carrying tons of chemicals has been on fire since May 20 and is now sinking off Sri Lanka's west coast in one of the country's worst-ever marine disasters.
A crab roams on a beach polluted with polythene pellets that washed ashore, at Kapungoda, out skirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 31, 2021.
The Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl, carrying 1,486 containers, including 25 tons of nitric acid, along with other chemicals and cosmetics, was anchored off the island's west coast when the fire started on May 20.
A Sri Lankan navy soldier collects debris that washed up on the beach, May 27, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.