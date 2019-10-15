The anatomy of Trump's tweets

The anatomy of U.S. President Donald Trump's messages on social media over the last 48 hours shows us the moves of a highly intricate chess game and the complexity of the field where the chess is being played. First, domestic politics in leading countries in the world have been intertwined with global politics and become a gridlock. We are witnessing, in many countries, that divergence and dissenting voices on regional and global issues within the same political party are being more easily raised. As such, the electorate following the field of politics is also confused.

On the U.S. front, it is unclear when Republicans and Democrats will work together on which global issue and what issues President Trump will feel pressure on, regardless of party or political opinion. Trump has long demonstrated a clear stance that the U.S. should be completely free from its endless wars, which have made no positive contributions to its global image or to the region in question since the 1990s. Indeed, the U.S. has put nearly $9 trillion in military operations in the Middle East and Central Asia, and this amount could improve the living standards for the people of the U.S., the infrastructure of the country and new investment areas.

However, neoliberal globalist understanding has permeated the White House, State Department, Pentagon, Congress and the most critical institutions of the U.S. decision-making processes. Even though they are aware of the unsuccessful operations they have carried out, they invested in separatist terrorist organizations and their offshoots in our own region to create a buffer structure between Iran and Israel. All this, as well as their plans in central Asia, starting from Pakistan, have all failed.

However, the reaction to President Trump's endeavor to end this fiasco by globalists in U.S. domestic politics push the president to share messages on social media every day which can be interpreted separately from each other. The anatomy of these messages points out that the U.S. should undergo heavy restructuring to end the last 30 to 40 years of unsuccessful strategies, but that the structures that are to be liquidated naturally, show incomprehensible resistance, and that Trump actually reveals a picture of this war with itself. Markets will have to learn to remain neutral and more unresponsive to such a clear war.

Silence of militant blindness

In August of last year, we had emphasized that the rapid and high depreciation of the Turkish lira against the leading currencies had nothing to do with the macro balances of the Turkish economy and the practices of the economic administration, and that the Turkish economy was facing a direct economic attack, and we had tried to put forward grounds for this.

Unfortunately, even though many of Turkey's economists and experts could easily see this attack organized by the offshoots of the globalist structure, on the contrary, we were accused of trying to overshadow the problems in the Turkish economy allegedly caused by the wrong decisions of the government, by alleging such a global attack.

One of the most striking points of President Trump's statements on Twitter on Monday evening, which led to great anger in a large segment of Turkey, far from any kind of diplomatic practices, was that President Trump directly confirmed that he personally ordered the economic attack last August. For a few days, I wondered what the people who had labeled us with offensive words would say when we had spoken of this attack last year. As I expected, the resulting picture was the silence of militant blindness. There is no doubt that we may have more or less different views regarding the current picture and developments in the economy. However, it is a completely separate situation that they adopt militant blindness and not see an attack that they certainly can see with years of experience.

The only consolation for me is the presence of a real social consensus, in contrast to the disintegration we observed in last year's economic attack, on Operation Peace Spring, which began on Wednesday. The EU's attempt to pass a warning statement on the operation in the U.N. Security Council, blocked by Hungary's veto, Britain's statements of concern, the Arab League's bespoke objections and the delusions rising from the U.S. literally expose the operations carried out by globalists in the Middle East, the Gulf and the Eastern Mediterranean through registered terrorist organizations.

After all, for more than 40 years, Turkey has been carrying out successive peacekeeping operations to eradicate terror groups that they have highly instrumentalized and to neutralize their operations and plans to disintegrate the countries in the Middle East, change borders and apportion underground resources in line with their own interests. The anger, offensive words and baseless accusations we see now stem from this basic fact. Let us hope that these steps bring peace and tranquility to Turkey and the region and also end the militant blindness.